CLARENDON — Fans of flying and food trucks are in for a good time this summer as a new aviation-themed nonprofit looks to promote enthusiasm and education in the world of aviation.
The Vermont Aviators Association Inc. is a statewide nonprofit that formed late last year. On Sunday, it’s hosting the Rutland Airport Food Truck Festival at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Rollin’ Rooster, Squeals on Wheels BBQ and Catering, and Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream will provide the food truck angle, and while none of the trucks can actually fly, there will be helicopter flights by North Country Heliflite — At $45 per person, cash — event photography by Donna Wilkins Photography and several raffles.
Ryan Bliss, president of the Vermont Aviators Association, said Wednesday that Cape Air is raffling off airline tickets, Whelen Aerospace Technologies has LED landing lights, Green Mountain Avionics is raffling off avionic services, and SD Air Service Corp. has oil changes.
There will also be a free pilot workshop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Contact VermontAviators@gmail.com to register.
Bliss said nine events are planned this summer between the Rutland airport and the Franklin County State Airport in Highgate, with six in Rutland and the rest in Highgate.
“Eight of the nine are going to be more or less the same,” said Bliss. “We’re going to have food trucks, helicopter rides, raffles. Each one might be a little bit different in who comes. (Beta Technologies) brought a couple of their antique aircraft up to Franklin, but they’re not going to be able to fit them in at Rutland this weekend. We’ve got the Vermont National Guard bringing a Lakota helicopter down.”
Different types of aircraft will be on display for people to examine inside and out. Vermont Aviators Association will be selling merchandise and Cape Air, the company providing airline service at the airport, will have branded items available as well.
“It’s a small piece of what our nonprofit is doing,” Bliss said. “Our mission statement is bringing together aviation education and community, so this is the community portion.”
What the group would like to see at the Rutland airport is a way for the community to go there and watch aircraft take off and land. People can go to the Cape Air terminal and see what they can see, but right now there’s no way for the public to get closer.
“That’s why we’re doing these events where people can hang out, have fun, go for helicopter rides, plane rides, get up close and touch planes, that kind of thing,” he said.
These events appear to work in that regard, he said, noting that after the recent event in Highgate he had several people, adults and children, become interested in learning to be pilots.
“We really want to promote aviation education and careers, so a lot of these kids who are 10 to 13 in age, I want them to have access to all of these things, not only to see it and get interested in it but then to understand how to become a professional pilot or mechanic, or aircraft controller, and how to do that,” said Bliss.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has a curriculum for high school students aimed at getting them into the aviation field.
“I’m currently working with the Stafford Technical Center in Rutland to implement the AOPA curriculum there, and we are planning to expand the curriculum to more high schools in Vermont throughout the year,” Bliss stated in an email. “We’re also working to create educational workshops for students in which they can be mentored by professional pilots, aircraft mechanics and air traffic controllers. At the end of the day, we want to introduce kids to aviation at a young age in order to spark their interest, and we also want to give them the education and training pathways required to pursue careers in aviation.”
He said the AOPA’s curriculum is sponsored by the AOPA and is free to the schools adopting it.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.