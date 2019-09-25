WALLINGFORD — After residents brought their concerns about losing emergency phone service during extended power outages to the Select Board, an informational workshop has been scheduled for Thursday.
The workshop on battery backup units will be held at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, according to notices from the town and Vermont Telephone Co. (VTel). Town Hall is at 75 School St.
According to the notice, posted by Town Administrator Sandi Switzer, the Select Board asked VTel to host this workshop.
This is not to be confused with workshops being held in Montpelier by the Public Utility Commission.
In August, Wallingford resident Cecile Betit and Shrewsbury resident Jonathan Gibson asked the Select Board to write a letter to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) requesting the town be made a party to a series of workshops being held in Montpelier. Those workshops are being held at the behest of the Legislature, which has mandated that the PUC research best practices for the backup battery units.
Betit said the main issue residents want to see addressed is this: In areas with poor to no cellular phone service, people who need to make emergency calls, or any calls at all, must rely on landlines. This was less of an issue years ago when phone lines were made of copper. Now that they’re fiber-optic, they’re more dependent on electricity to work. There are laws requiring communications providers, like VTel, to provide customers in these areas with backup batteries in the event of power outages, which they do, except in many instances the outages outlast the batteries.
The PUC has been asked specifically to recommend “best practices for minimizing disruptions to E-911 services during power outages,” according to Michael E. Tousley, the hearing officer for the workshops, in a past interview.
Three workshops have been held so far, with a fourth slated for Oct. 21.
“Five of us from the area participated in the third workshop: two people from Shrewsbury, a Select Board member from Mount Holly and from Andover; I was present for Wallingford,” said Betit in a Front Porch Forum post she shared with the Herald. “Tinmouth is also supporting this effort. We are five communities served by VTEL with concerns about loss of phone service during power outages. We think that rural towns are making the case that the telecoms should be required to provide better information, along with technical and financial assistance, to help customers better operate, maintain, and if necessary replace their difficult-to-understand and expensive battery backup equipment.”
According to PUC records, numerous communications companies, towns in the Wallingford area, and other state entities have participated, including the E-911 Board.
“We understand the concerns that have been presented during the workshops and agree that consistent, reliable access to 911 is critical for all Vermonters,” said Barbara Neal, executive director of the Enhanced E-911 Board, in an email Wednesday.
“As you may know, the FCC has established rules requiring that providers of facilities-based, fixed, residential voice service offer their customers the option of 24 hours of battery back-up power.
She said the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is the entity that requires communications providers to offer batteries lasting up to 24 hours to certain customers.
“These providers are also required to disclose specific information about their service including service limitations with or without backup power during a power outage,” Neal said. “It is essential that providers meet these FCC requirements and the 911 Board has had no indication that providers are not doing so in Vermont.”
She said that while the board isn’t aware of specific concerns raised outside the workshops that have been held, “The 911 Board is currently developing a rule establishing new or updated outage notification procedures for telephone service providers and electric power companies.”
The proposed rule will be submitted to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules by Feb. 1, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.