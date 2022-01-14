PAWLET — The state Supreme Court has upheld a decision requiring Daniel Banyai to remove all unpermitted buildings associated with his shooting school and to pay the town of Pawlet more than $46,000.
Banyai owns 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet, which he bought in 2013 and held a permit for a garage with attached apartment.
He began running the firearms school, known as Slate Ridge, in 2017. His activities and background had been covered extensively by local, state and national media, as his neighbors have accused him of threatening them to the point where one was granted a relief from abuse order against him.
The Vermont Supreme Court’s decision, released Friday, goes over the matter’s procedural history.
In December 2017 Banyai applied for a permit for a “school,” which involved a change of use for the land. In January 2018 the town zoning administrator denied the permit, noting the property’s right-of-way wasn’t wide enough. Banyai didn’t appeal the denial, but in April 2018 he sent the Pawlet Development Review Board (DRB) titled “Reference: Zoning Appeal,” which sought a variance on the right-of-way.
The DRB concluded that no variance was needed, a decision the neighbors appealed to the Environmental Court.
In May 2018, while the appeal was pending, the town’s zoning administrator issued a notice of violation to Banyai for having buildings on his land without the required permits. Banyai then applied for a permit for said buildings and had it granted in June 2018. In October 2018, he then applied for a garage with an attached apartment.
In January 2019, the Environmental Court ruled that the DRB was wrong about Banyai not needing a variance sending the matter back for reconsideration. The DRB then denied the variance.
Several months later, in August, the zoning administrator sent Banyai a second notice of violation for the unpermitted structures. He was told to remove the structures and not put up any more. Banyai didn’t appeal this decision, nor did he follow the instructions. This prompted the town to take action in Environmental Court to enforce the second notice of violation.
The court sided with the town, noting that second notice was final and binding because Banyai hadn’t appealed it. The court’s decision came in March 2021 and is where the $46,600 order comes from.
The town is represented by Merrill E. Bent of Woolmington, Campbell, Bent & Stasny in Manchester. Banyai is represented by Middlebury attorney Cindy E. Hill.
According to the supreme court decision, Banyai’s appeal of the Environmental Court decision claims the permit from January 2018 is valid and final because it wasn’t appealed. He also claims second notice isn’t valid for a number of reasons.
“We conclude (second notice) is final and binding and that landowner is therefore precluded from contesting any of the violations therein,” the decision states. “Even if the June 2018 Permit was valid, (Banyai) was obligated to raise this argument by appealing (the second notice). Having failed to do so, (the second notice) became final and cannot now be collaterally challenged in this enforcement action.”
The court stated that there was also no error committed during the DRB merits hearing.
“Finally, we conclude that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by ordering (Banyai) to pay $46,600 in fines,” the decision states. “We therefore affirm the Environmental Division’s decision.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.