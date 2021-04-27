FAIR HAVEN — While the event to raise money for the Fur Haven Dog Park is Saturday, where the dog park will be built remains in doubt.
The Bark in the Park event will be at the Fair Haven Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Linda Barker, owner of the town’s pet mayor, Murfee, and one of the lead volunteers with the Friends of the Fair Haven Dog Park, said there will be a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, a “Smooch Booth,” where you can get kissed by a dog, and a bake sale. The door prize, she said, is a one-night stay at Bomoseen Lodge.
Barker said Bark in the Park helped fund the construction of a playground, and between this and other fundraisers and donations, there will be enough money for the Fur Haven Dog Park. All that remains is to find a spot to put it.
Where the park won’t be was made clear at the April 20 Select Board meeting when several residents of Academy Street said they were against it being there. Several people, including Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, who sent a letter, also didn’t want it near the school playgrounds.
“It’s a great project, I want to do it right and get it in the right spot so people are in support of it, and if we have to take a little more time to get to that point, I’d rather do it up front rather than put it some place where folks don’t want it, and then it’s just becomes a nightmare for everybody,” said Select Board Chairman Chris Cole.
Most people who spoke at the meeting said they were in favor of the dog park being built, just not in a residential area.
Robert Sterling, an Academy Street resident, said he’s in favor of the park but had concerns about the increase in noise, traffic, and the impact these things might have on property values. He said the maintenance of the park and associated parking area was also something the town should consider. He emphasized that he and his family think a park is a good idea, just not near residents.
Several people said the Air Park, where the park was initially planned to be, is still the best place to put it. Town Manager Joe Gunter has said in the past that the problem there is the wetlands. He said at the meeting the town is looking to work with the Agency of Natural Resources to look at the area and define the borders of the wetland so the town will know exactly what it’s working with. He told the Herald a few weeks ago that other dog parks have encountered problems with state wetland regulations, something Fair Haven wants to avoid.
The Air Park is a former airport owned by the town. Gunter said wetland regulations would allow for a simple dog park to be placed there, but mowing would be limited and the toy structures volunteers envision having installed wouldn’t be allowed.
Ron Adams, who spoke at the meeting, suggested the town ask around for any landowners who wouldn’t mind leasing half an acre or so in exchange for a donation fee.
Selectman Glen Traverse said the Air Park is about 160 acres, the town can likely find space for a dog park that will work.
