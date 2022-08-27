CLARENDON — A barn collapse killing scores of cows, lightning then setting a house on fire, all while emergency workers were dealing with someone having been hit and killed by a car on Route 7, Friday night was a rough one in Rutland County.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said Saturday that on Friday at 8:30 p.m. his department was dispatched to the Bromley Farm on Creek Road where the roof of an large cow barn collapsed, trapping approximately 60 animals.
A powerful storm had blown through the area, said Jakubowski. The rain was no issue, but the wind took down several trees along with power lines, preventing firefighters from quickly reaching the farm.
“We started back-tracking, we started down Route 7 in Wallingford to get to the barn because it was impassable in Clarendon with trees down,” he said. “And on the other side, Wallingford encountered a bunch of trees down across the road, but no power lines, so they were able to start cutting the trees, then we got there with our chainsaws and started cutting the trees away.”
The Bromley Farm is on the Clarendon-Wallingford border. Jakubowski said three quarters of the barn had fallen in.
Fire departments from Danby, Tinmouth and Shrewsbury were summoned, but they weren’t the only ones to show up.
“We had a lot of farmers on the scene from around the whole county, they were all coming in to help out as much as they could,” he said, guessing that about 60 farmers all-told arrived on the scene.
Managing the crowd was difficult at first, he said. Farmers were entering the collapsed barn to help the cows despite the danger. Jakubowski said he contacted law enforcement to help manage the group, but they were busy elsewhere.
According to state police, at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Chelsea Sikora, 42, of Rutland, was crossing Route 7 in Rutland Town near Cold River Road when she was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City. She died from her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
City police were busy early Saturday morning responding to a motor vehicle crash on Center Street in Rutland that damaged several parklets lining the street. Additional details about the crash were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.
At the farm, no humans were reported injured, according to Jakubowski, but of the 60 cows he estimated were trapped in the barn collapse, all but 20 survived. Many were euthanized by a veterinarian, the ones that couldn’t be freed or were too badly injured.
About half an hour after firefighters arrived, Wallingford Fire was summoned to a home on Route 140 West for a structure fire.
Wallingford Fire Chief Mike Hughes said Saturday that the Tinmouth Fire Department was on its way to the barn collapse and drove past the reported fire, confirmed that it was indeed a structure fire, and managed the situation while awaiting Wallingford firefighters.
Hughes said it was a seasonal home that was unoccupied at the time. The fire started on the deck, from a lightning strike most likely, and burned its way inside. The structure remains standing, he said, but it’s uninhabitable. No one was reported injured at that scene.
“Again, our mutual aid system works and it works well in Rutland County,” he said. “Everybody worked together, including the Sheriff’s Department, for traffic issues.”
Departments from Mount Holly and Ira also assisted, he said, though Ira had its own issues to deal with in the form of downed power lines and burning transformers.
Jakubowski also summoned the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, which is based out of Colchester, to help with the barn collapse. The team sent about 20 people trained to work in and around collapsed buildings. They provided manpower and more lights.
Three excavators and a logging truck were used on the barn, he said. The scene wasn’t cleared by firefighters until at least 5 a.m. Saturday.
According to Jakubowski, the surviving cows were loaded into cattle haulers and taken to the farms of family and friends of the Bromleys. Some of the cows that didn’t survive were being removed from the barn Saturday.
