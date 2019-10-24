BRANDON — Barn Opera has cleared one of its permitting hurdles.
After a Sept. 10 hearing, during which the Development Review Board heard Barn Opera’s plan for its new Pearl Street barn just across the Sanderson Covered Bridge, the DRB issued a decision placing certain conditions on the property. It was signed Oct. 17.
Among them, full capacity (120 people) events will be limited to five times per year. If it wants to have more, or to hold less than full capacity events that will draw more than 30 vehicles per day, it must seek a new permit from the town. The building’s footprint won’t change, there will be no new impervious spaces on the property, there will be no parking on the road with parking limited to the parking area, attendants must be there for the parking lot and the bridge before and after performances, and there will be no restaurant, permanent bar or plumbing adding to the barn.
Barn Opera artistic director Joshua Collier, said in an interview Thursday the conditions are what Barn Opera wanted. He said a municipal Act 250 hearing, held Wednesday, likewise went well, and Barn Opera is now in the process of collecting materials for a possible further Act 250 review.
Act 250 is Vermont’s land-use law. It creates a number of District Environmental Commissions that grant land-use permits to projects that require them, usually ones affecting a certain number of acres. The Environmental Commissions look at 10 criteria when making their decisions.
Zoning Administrator Jeffrey Biasuzzi said in an interview Friday that Brandon is unusual in Rutland County in that it makes use of a provision allowing its DRB to hold its own hearing on three of the 10 Act 250 criteria items. Those being impacts to educational services, municipal services and conformance with local and regional plans.
Biasuzzi said the Reviews Board (DRB) will have 45 days to issue a recommendation to the Environmental Commission, which will then decide how to classify the application and what hearings are needed.
Barn Opera is a nonprofit under the auspices of the Compass Music and Arts Foundation. It has been performing operas in a barn on the Compass Center’s property, but needed a larger barn. To that end, Barn Opera sought to purchase a barn belonging to Jim and Nancy Leary. The barn was across from Leary’s Pearl Street house. The Learys didn’t want to sell just the barn, so they sold Collier the house, which he’s moved into, and the barn to the Compass Music and Arts Foundation.
Collier said in a past interview that once the permits are all in order, the plan is to begin holding operas at the Pearl Street barn early next year.
