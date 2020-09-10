BRANDON — Barn Opera is holding what it believes is the first live, unamplified vocal concert of operatic and musical favorites in Vermont since COVID-19 restrictions came into place in March. The first was held Thursday at the Isham Family Farm in Williston while the second will be held in Brandon at Estabrook Park on Saturday. Go to barnopera.com for tickets and further information.
Social distancing and other health precautions are in place, according to Barn Opera.
Tickets are $50 each for the live event and $25 if streamed via Sparrow Live. A link can be found at Barn Opera’s website.
