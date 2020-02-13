BRANDON — The Barstow Unified Union School District will see its budget increase 3.8% over last year, should voters approve it come Town Meeting Day in March.
The Barstow Unified Union School board will hold an informational meeting about the proposed budget on Feb. 25 at the Barstow School Hall at 6:30 p.m., said Jeanne Collins, superintendent of Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, which the Barstow district is part of.
Collins said this is largely a “status quo” budget with few additions or severe cuts. It does add an academic teaching position funded at 50% of full-time.
Driving the budget up is a 12.9% increase in health care premiums, the rising cost of heating fuel, and Killington Elementary tuition costs for a student living on the Pittsfield border.
The budget proposed is $4,982,262. Last year’s was $4,771,905.
Collins said that if approved, the budget would raise the education tax rate in Chittenden by 10 cents, and the rate in Mendon by 17 cents. She said this is largely because of decreases in their “common level of appraisal” a figure that reflects the discrepancy between property valuations and what properties are selling for, that gets applied to the tax rate.
