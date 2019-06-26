FAIR HAVEN — The furry, flying mosquito-eaters need some help.
The little brown bat, often thought of as common, had a rough winter between 2008 and 2009, according to Alyssa Bennet, mammal biologist with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.
And by rough that means 90% of Vermont's little brown bat population has died.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday on the Fair Haven green, Bennet will teach anyone who wants to learn how to use night-vision goggles and use acoustic listening devices to find the bats mid-flight and identify what species they are in the second annual bat-count.
“That's how we monitor their population over time,” Bennet said.
The event runs until after dusk and, at the end, participants will have an opportunity to join the other 40 volunteer bat counters throughout the state helping Fish & Wildlife track their comeback.
White-nose syndrome is a Eurasian invasive fungus that causes irritation and erosion of their skin, which is very thin stretched across their wings enabling them to fly.
The fungus thrives in caves and damp places, such the habitats where bats gather to wait out winter, and the syndrome causes bats to stir during some of the coldest months and fly out into the harsh weather, often never to return.
When the numbers were first discovered, Bennet said, scientists were shocked, and the little brown bat was put on the endangered species list in 2010. Many people still don't realize just how rare and vulnerable the flying mammal is.
Its most dangerous predator, and the strongest factor standing in the way of its resurgence is human.
“Unlike a lot of other species that use the natural environment, little brown bats are incredibly dependent on humans,” Bennet said. “One homeowner that doesn't want them and seals them in and kills them can be very harmful (to the overall population.”
The other eight species of bats in Vermont choose leafy or rocky habitats to raise their young, and statewide habitat development is cutting into bat home-ownership, especially in the Champlain Valley, Bennet said.
The bats mate in the fall and the female bats store the male DNA through the winter, where they hibernate in groups.
Come spring, lady bats find one another and create “maternity groups,” colonies of anywhere between 100 and 500 female bats, where they collectively raise their young.
“They only have one per year ... the pregnancy lasts two months,” Bennet said.
Only a handful of maternity colonies are left in the state, Bennet said.
And this year, biologists are worried that the weather may provide yet another obstacle for the bats to overcome.
“We had a very cold, wet spring which slows the pregnancy down,” Bennet said. “Pups are being born a little late this year. ... We're worried they might not be able to put on enough fat for the winter. As a species that's already endangered, we're especially worried because of their low reproductive rate.”
But once they're out, the bats eat moths, night insects, beetles, water insects and any mosquitoes they can find while the rest of the world is sleeping.
When they become surprise tenants, instead of killing the bats homeowners should call an arm of the department to have them humanely removed, as every bat is a step toward repopulating the helpful mammal, once one of the most abundant bat species in Vermont.
“Less than 1% (of bat populations) are infected with rabies,” Bennet said.
