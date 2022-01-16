With the first major storm of the winter in the forecast for late Sunday and Monday, utility companies are reminding Vermonters to be prepared for the snow event.
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow and high winds starting overnight and extending well into Monday. Several inches of snow are expected.
Green Mountain Power announced Sunday morning its field forces are prepared to respond to downed lines caused by heavy snow.
According to a GMP news release, the storm will make travel difficult for anyone on the road from approximately Sunday at midnight through Monday evening.
“Making sure we can respond for customers is why we track multiple forecasts for days in advance. Safety is the top priority for everyone, and we want customers to be alert to the changing weather conditions and always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they may still be energized. Call us to help,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s vice president of field operations. “Forecasters say this storm will bring strong winds and changing precipitation through Monday and will affect all of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.”
GMP recommends customers have some basics on hand in case of any storm including: a charged cellphone; contact information for your utility; flashlights with fresh batteries; and bottled water.
Fortunately, the storm will bring an end to frigid temperatures that drove most Vermonters indoors for the weekend.
Seasonably colder temperatures are in the forecast for the end of the week.
Wind chills
When wind chills are expected to reach 20 to 30-degrees below zero, it can pose a danger to health and property. Hypothermia, frostbite, and other hazards are a concern in these conditions and precautions are advised to ensure the safety of individuals and property.
Those who need heating fuel assistance, housing or other needs can contact Vermont 2-1-1 (http://www.vermont211.org) by phone by simply dialing 2-1-1
Here are some tips for the next wind chill advisory, provided by the state Emergency Management Agency:
– Be a good neighbor: Check on older or disabled relatives, friends and neighbors to make sure they are keeping warm safely and have sufficient food and water.
– Make sure your car is properly winterized: Keep the gas tank at least half-full. Carry a Winter Emergency Car Kit in the trunk including blankets, extra clothing, flashlight with spare batteries, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for drinking water), non-perishable foods, windshields scraper, shovel, sand, towrope and jumper cables.
– Limit time outdoors. Minimize outside activities, particularly the elderly and very young. Consider your pets and limit their time outdoors.
– Dress warmly and stay dry. Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, rather than a single layer of heavy clothing. Wear a hat, mittens, and sturdy waterproof boots, protecting your extremities. Keep babies and older adults dry and in warm rooms.
– Eat and drink healthy. Well-balanced meals help you stay warmer. Drink warm fluids to maintain a healthy temperature. Alcohol and caffeinated beverages cause you to lose heat more rapidly.
– Avoid hypothermia and frostbite. Symptoms of frostbite include a loss of feeling and a pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. Hypothermia signs include shivering, exhaustion, slurred speech and in infants, bright red, cold skin. If symptoms are detected, seek medical help immediately and get to a warm place. Slowly warm the affected areas as you await medical assistance.
– Have sufficient heating “fuel” for your home. Check your heating supply, whether it’s oil, propane, wood, wood chips, etc. If you need information on heating assistance you can dial 2-1-1.
– Heat safely. If you lose your primary heat source, use only safe alternate sources like a fireplace, wood stove or space heater and ensure they are ventilating properly.
– Ventilate to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. If you use a generator, ensure it is used outside, away from open windows, doors or air intakes. Exhaust from a generator or heating source can cause a buildup of Carbon Monoxide (CO) in the home. Carbon monoxide is a deadly, colorless, odorless, poisonous gas. CO poisoning can mimic flu-like symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. Higher levels of exposure result in disorientation, drowsiness, unconsciousness and death. If you experience these symptoms leave the home and contact help. Test smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide detectors.
– Ensure all heating vents are clear of snow or other obstructions. Blowing snow can block heating vents. Blocked vents can lead to CO buildup on the home.
– Be prepared. Have a well-stocked Winter Home Emergency Supply Kit that includes flashlights, portable radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit, bottled water and non-perishable food.
Frostbite
Frostbite is a common injury caused by exposure to severe cold or contact between the skin and ice, cold metal or freezing liquids. The body parts most commonly affected are fingers, toes, cheeks, nose and ears. The reduced blood flow from damaged blood vessels can cause gangrene. Another lingering effect is body parts that have suffered frostbite damage are more susceptible to suffering frostbite in the future. Some helpful hints for prevention include:
— Limit your time outdoors in cold, wet or windy weather.
— Dress in several layers of loose, warm clothing. Air trapped between layers of clothing acts as insulation against the cold.
— Wear a hat or headband that fully covers your ears.
— Change out of wet clothing as soon as possible, especially gloves and socks.
— Wear mittens rather than gloves. Mittens offer better protection. Try wearing a thin layer of glove liners made of a wicking material such as polypropylene under heavier mittens or gloves.
— Wear socks and sock liners that fit well and wick moisture.
— Don’t drink alcohol if you plan to venture outside. Alcoholic beverages cause your body to lose heat faster. If you become cold, drinking a warm, sweet beverage such as hot chocolate, can warm you up quickly.
— Keep moving. Exercise helps keep the blood pumping to your extremities. Be sure not to overdo it to the point of exhaustion.
— Watch for signs of frostbite. Early signs include red or pale skin, a prickling sensation and numbness. If you think you might have frostbite, seek medical attention.
