Vermont’s bears might be more active this winter, according to the state’s bear expert.
Department of Fish & Wildlife Bear Biologist Forrest Hammond said in a statement released by the department that bears head for their winter dens when food becomes scarce, not because of the cold. In lean years, they turn in as early as October rather than spend their fat stores looking for meals that aren’t there.
“But in years like 2019 when late autumn foods such as acorns, beech nuts, apples, mountain ash berries, and winter berries are plentiful, many bears will remain active as long as they can find food,” Hammond said. “This was why so many bears and bear sign are still being observed even now. If they are still able to access some kind of food, many of them will remain active, rather than stay in their dens.”
He said there’s still acorns and beechnuts in the woods, and with little snow to cover them, bears might be out and about. The lack of snow also makes bears feel less secure in their dens, offering them further incentive to go out.
“So people who go hiking with their dogs need to realize that with little snow this winter, bears are more vulnerable to being disturbed by free-roaming dogs,” said Hammond. “Either leave your dog at home, or keep it under control while you are out there. If you accidentally disturb a bear from its den, it is important that you not return to the site as a bear will often come back once, but usually will leave for good after being scared off a second time. And, newborn cubs are dependent on their mothers for warmth, so they don’t survive long if their mother abandons them.”
He said people should remove potential food sources that might attract bears, and if they know of a bear in their area, they should bring in their bird feeders.
