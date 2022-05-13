For those who want to “Help” the Parent Child Center of Rutland County, there is an opportunity to get a “Ticket to Ride” to the fundraiser scheduled for Thursday at the Paramount Theatre featuring the Beatles cover band, Studio Two, and “Let It Be” a family night out.
Mary Feldman, executive director of the Parent Child Center, said the goal of this particular event is to raise money for programs to serve children younger than 5 who have special needs.
During the pandemic, the center lost a lot of referrals as people sheltered at home and didn't seek the services from social workers and schools they would otherwise use.
“So we had some of our funding cut by the state. Now our referrals are off the charts so now we're having to add more staff that we hadn't anticipated,” she said.
Feldman said the nonprofit, which describes it's mission as “to nurture children and families through supportive positive educational experiences,” has hosted a previous fundraiser with Studio Two in November 2019.
“What I found is that what people loved about the first fundraiser is, they just wanted to come together as a community. So it was Beatles (music,) right? Who doesn't love the Beatles? Kids and parents came together and we had like 300 people show up. We were expecting 100. And everybody wanted to dance. There was a lot of joy,” she said.
Feldman called it a “fun-raiser” and not just a fundraiser, “because we had so much fun.”
While Feldman said staff at the Parent Child Center is aware that the pandemic has not ended, their intent is to use the occasion to pay respects to front-line workers. She pointed out that staff at the center remained working through the entire pandemic.
“A lot of our staff are remarkable human beings who don't make a lot of money and don't have a lot of, quote, unquote, prestige. So we wanted to honor front-line workers, and not just our own. We wanted to honor everybody who served on the front lines during COVID,” she said.
The night will include prizes and a free raffle for front-line workers and a presentation to honor everyone from teachers to health care providers to grocery store employees who kept coming to work while others were able to pursue safer isolation practices.
According to Feldman, the Parent Child Center served 47,000 meals per month from its food pantry during the pandemic.
“We went from the services we traditionally provided, and we evolved as an agency to meet what the new needs were for the working poor, which included food and a youth program for middle school and high school youth who have been traumatized by isolation of the pandemic, but we didn't do our fundraiser. Our fundraiser got closed down,” she said.
The May 19 concert will be the first live fundraiser for the Parent Child Center since many of the pandemic restrictions have been relaxed
Feldman said the event will be family-friendly. She said Studio Two, whose members are from the Boston-area, plays music from the early years of the Beatles, and she expects fans will be dancing as well as listening to music they've known all their lives.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday but Feldman said there will be events starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are listed at $25, but Feldman said officials at the center are aware that some of their clients and some in the community are still struggling financially. She said efforts would be made to find a way for all who want to attend to be there.
Feldman said anyone who wants to be at the fundraiser but has concerns about affording a ticket or enough tickets for the whole family should email info@rcpcc.org for more information.
“It's not just about making money. It's about building community and that's what RCPCC does. We're really committed to bringing families together and making things affordable,” she said.
Those who want to attend can buy tickets at the Paramount box office, by calling 775-0903 or going online to paramountvt.org where the Center Street theater has information about their coming events.
