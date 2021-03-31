PROCTOR — The Beaver Pond Path project will cost more as consequence of miscommunication between the town, planning consultant and a landowner.
Jeff Bachiochi, project engineer for the Burlington engineering firm, VHB, met with the Select Board at its March 22 meeting to update the members on where plans for the path project stand.
He said VHB has been under contract with the town for this project since 2018. In June 2019, after some survey work had been done on the project’s proposed layout, a local concerns meeting was held where VHB learned that Frank Beyette, who owns property the trail will cross, wasn’t agreeable to where the path would be on his land.
“We really left the meeting feeling like we had to go a different route, that he wasn’t going to follow along with the alignment we had shown him,” said Bachiochi.
He said VHB believed Beyette was in favor of the proposed alignment, but after learning that he wasn’t, it did some more work and now has a plan for the path to skirt the edge of Beyette’s property that he is agreeable to.
“But because of some of the — I’ll say distractions — we’ve kind of gone back-and-forth with this,” he said. “We really have spent more money than we intended to. We overextended our budget to get through conceptual plans, and even this last edit, which isn’t a big lift to pull this into conceptual plans, we still have to spend a little bit more money to do that.”
Bachiochi said the Vt. Agency of Transportation (AOT) has awarded the town a $620,000 grant for this project. The town has supplied a 20% match, which with these new developments has gone from $123,613 to $178,577. Moving the path from where it was on Beyette’s property accounts for $19,513. The rest of it may come from issues with contaminated soils.
Bachiochi said while the expected construction cost of $410,000 has gone down, the town’s share of that money may increase, and the AOT grant won’t cover certain things, such as dealing with any contaminated soil the project runs into. He said every effort is being made to avoid contaminated soil, and there are a few options for managing it.
“We found that this $410,000 was a little conservative, which is good, however when we did submit those plans we got notified from (AOT) that the disposal of contaminated material, any cost associated with the disposal of contaminated material would be considered non-participating costs that wouldn’t be grant eligible,” he said.
More work needs to be done to identify what soil contamination there is.
“The big picture is, we really need to hone in on what kind of contaminated material we have, but if we can do that investigation, and we can find some clean soil that we’re moving around, that’s all good news, and there’s still a good chance this project fits within the grant funding, depending on what we find,” he said.
Select Board Chairwoman Carrie Covey said she had concerns about moving ahead with this project when the cost to the town is going up. Selectwoman Judy Frazier was likewise concerned about moving ahead without written agreements with landowners in place.
Town Manager Greg Maggard said he’s spoken to Beyette recently who’s on board with the new configuration and could ask him to sign off on them.
The board briefly debated whether another public hearing needed to be held on the change, but it was agreed they weren’t substantial enough to warrant that.
Beyette told the Herald on Wednesday that the plans he took issue with put the trail more or less through the middle of his property, which would make it useless to him. He asked it to skirt the border of his land, which it now does, and he said he's fine with it.
