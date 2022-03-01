WALLINGFORD — Incumbent Rose Regula lost her bid for reelection to a two-year seat on the Select Board against challenger Carolyn Behrendt, with Regula getting 197 votes to Behrendt’s 273.
Voters chose Liz Filskov over Nicholas Flanders in a 255-235 vote for a three-year Mill River Union Unified School District director term.
Voters approved an article asking them to allow cannabis retail in town, voting 269-228.
The general fund budget of $1,345,779 with $992,037 to be raised in taxes passed, 395-91.
An article asking if voters will put two thirds of the Augmentation Trust towards capital projects determined by the Select Board, with the remaining one-third held by the Trustees of Public Funds to lower future taxes, passed, 407-73.
Voters approved an article establishing a building reserve fund and transferring into it $62,804 in accumulated payments from a cell antenna lease, with 437 voting “yes” and 52 voting “no.”
Voters approved 440-47 the establishment of a bridge reserve fund that would see $235,735 transferred to it for improvements and repairs to town bridges. Article 9 asked them to allow $30,000 in budgeted bridge funds to be transferred to the bridge reserve fund; it passed, 432-55.
