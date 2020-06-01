BENNINGTON — Bennington College’s new president has a background in radio.
The school announced Monday the appointment of Laura R. Walker as its 11th president. She succeeds Mariko Silver, who stepped down in July 2019, and interim president Dr. Isabel Roche.
The college stated that Walker is known for transforming New York Public Radio (NYPR) into an “independent media powerhouse” with initiatives at Sesame Workshop and Carnegie Hall, and was the station’s president and chief executive officer for 23 years.
Walker was a member of the board of Saint Ann’s School and Education Development Center, and right now serves on the the President’s Council at Wesleyan University and Yale School of Management’s Center for Customer Insights. She’a also a Becton Fellow and an Executive Fellow at the Yale School of Management.
Walker will formally begin her term on Aug. 1.
