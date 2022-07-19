A Bennington man pleaded not guilty July 13 in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of drug possession after being arrested at a Rutland motel in March.
Darren J. Dwyer, 31, was scheduled to be arraigned July 11 on a felony count of possession of more than 2.5 grams of cocaine and a felony count of possession of more than 200 milligrams of heroin but failed to appear in court.
A warrant was issued July 12 and Dwyer was arraigned on Wednesday. Dwyer was released without bail but on conditions including not possessing any drugs without a valid prescription; and engaging with a professional who treats substance abuse and following the professional’s recommendations.
The charges against Dwyer are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said the department executed a search warrant March 23 at the Highlander on North Main Street. During the process, one of the officers was told about potential drug activity in a particular room, the affidavit stated.
Four people were in that room, including Dwyer; they all consented to being searched, Maguire said.
The affidavit stated Maguire found two small baggies in Dwyer’s left front pocket that contained what appeared to be crack cocaine. A follow-up search found a larger amount of what appeared to be heroin and crack cocaine on Dwyer, Maguire said.
While being interviewed at the Rutland City police station, Dwyer told police about what he allegedly knew about drug trafficking in the area.
The affidavit stated that Dwyer told police he had purchased drugs at the motel before — the same rooms police raided March 23.
Dwyer allegedly told police there are two groups of drug dealers — one from Massachusetts and one from New York — who supply “dope” and “crack.” The affidavit stated that Dwyer told Maguire these sales have been happening for more than a year and said two groups compete against each other.
Dwyer allegedly told police which rooms are used by the New York dealers and which are used by the Massachusetts dealers, the affidavit stated.
“Dwyer stated that he has purchased drugs from the Massachusetts crew hundreds of times,” the affidavit stated.
Maguire said Dwyer told police the dealers used to “trap” from his mother’s home. Maguire said the term “trap” is slang for dealing drugs from a location.
According to the affidavit, the dealers local dealers sell drugs in baggies stamped with “Escobar,” which he said is popular because it’s strong.
Maguire said Dwyer told him that he had drugs hidden on him while police were raiding the motel because the New York crew told him to hide the drugs.
The affidavit stated that when police weighed the suspected cocaine, it came to a total of 16.25 grams with packaging; the suspected heroin was a little more than 3 grams. The material was sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory for further testing, according to the affidavit.
Both of the charges against Dwyer are punishable by up to five years in jail if convicted.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.