How about that time Gwyneth Paltrow came to the Blue Benn and tried to skip the line? And was that Tony Soprano — or at the least the guy who played him on TV, sitting in the back?
“Sonny’s Blue Benn: Feeding the Soul of a Vermont Town,” a new book from The Story Project, features a handful of tales about the times celebrities came to eat at Bennington’s famed Blue Benn Diner, but the real draw is the stories and profiles from the people who’ve and worked there for decades.
From Seven Days to the New York Times, the Blue Benn Diner has been written about extensively since it was bought by Sonny Monroe and his wife, Mary Lou, in 1974, but the book by Caitlin Randall and Peter Crabtree is really a look at the town itself through the eyes of folks who made the Blue Benn Diner the pride of the Bennington community.
Randall and Crabtree formed The Story Project several years ago after working together on several magazine pieces. Crabtree is a local photojournalist; Randall also is a journalist who’s spent much of her time living and working in Europe, though she has family in Bennington.
People come to them who want the history of something turned into a book, they do the rest.
In this case, it was a longtime fan of the Blue Benn Diner who commissioned this project. Crabtree said the client wishes to remain anonymous, but their aim was to have a history of the diner on record, as well as pay tribute to the Monroe family, who sold the business to a Bennington College alum, John Getchell, in 2020.
“Once we met with the client, she really wanted to get a sense of the community and how people in the community felt about the Benn,” said Randall. “We felt the best way to do it would be to just do a slew of interviews with regulars and Blue Benn die-hards. We also wanted to get the staff and obviously the family. That was the number-one, most important element of the book.”
Both Crabtree and Randall have eaten meals at the diner, and knew it to be a down-to-earth spot where all sorts of people would pleasantly mix.
“It’s an egalitarian place, so I think that’s one of the visions we had for the book,” said Crabtree.
Work on the book began in late 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic was touching nearly every aspect of life across the globe. The client worked with the authors to arrange for a safe place to interview people for the book and, while some weren’t interested, many were and the duo was able to capture most of the voices they wanted.
“We had a couple people tell us some quite romantic stories about the Benn, and we couldn’t resist calling them the romantics, for example,” said Randall.
Most of the people interviewed for the book are local people who weren’t hard to find, but that wasn’t always the case, she said.
“One of the waitresses told us a story about a Valentines Day event and we were intrigued by that, frankly, so we tracked down that,” she said. “There was an element of detective work, but mostly the waitresses and the Monroe family, and people in the community, knew who the old-time regulars were, and those were the people we wanted to talk to.”
For Crabtree, what sticks out about the Blue Benn is the night it all began.
“There’s an anecdote that Caitlin opens the book with where Sonny comes home on Christmas Eve 1974, he tells Mary Lou that he’s bought the diner, and then and there on Christmas Eve they go to the diner and start cleaning it. That’s just indicative of the way they approached things,” he said.
For Randall, writing the book helped her learn more about the town.
“One of the things I discovered in writing this was how much the Benn brought people together,” she said. “That it didn’t matter what your socioeconomic status was or even your politics. In a time when we’re so divided, people seem to just be able to go in there and get along, and that was really heartening.”
The book can be found at the Bennington Bookshop in downtown Bennington, the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, and Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York. They all take phone orders.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.