A Benson man is facing up to 63 years in jail in the face of charges he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl during the summer.
Jacob K. Delfenthal, 22, of Benson, pleaded guilty on Oct. 16 in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied home and three felony counts of sexual assault of a person younger than 16.
Delfenthal was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with girls younger than 16.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Lt. Rodney Pulsifer, of the Brandon Police Department. The affidavit said another Brandon police officer spoke with a woman on Aug. 6 who said she believed her 15-year-old daughter was having sex with Delfenthal.
Pulsifer said at that time, the girl denied having a sexual relationship with Delfenthal.
On Aug. 7, Delfenthal was served with a notice against trespass applied to the woman’s home at her request.
Pulsifer said the woman spoke to him on Aug. 16. She said Delfenthal had come through her daughter’s bedroom on Aug. 14.
The girl gave police a statement that said Delfenthal had come through her bedroom window to “apologize.”
The girl said Delfenthal had come into her room through the window on previous occasions.
Delfenthal was taken into custody on Aug. 18, according to Pulsifer.
Delfenthal told police that Aug. 14 was the only night he entered the girl’s bedroom through her window but said she had invited him. He acknowledged he was violating a court order, according to the affidavit.
In a separate affidavit, Chief Ed Dumas II , of the Rutland Town Police Department, said he interviewed the girl in the Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) in his capacity as an investigator with the Special Investigation Unit on Sept. 4.
He said the girl told investigators that she knew Delfenthal through her brother. She said she told him she was 15 and he said he was 16.
The girl said they communicated through social media, and they soon decided they wanted to be “more than friends.”
The girl said Delfenthal first came though her window while she was in summer school. She said it was Delfenthal’s idea.
The girl’s mother said she spoke to Delfenthal’s father in July and told the father she didn’t want Delfenthal around her daughter. During the conversation, she said Delfenthal became defensive and said he would continue to talk to the girl if he wanted.
“(The woman) told Jacob that his father gave her permission to smack the pedophile out of him,” the affidavit said.
The girl said her mother learned Delfenthal was 22. She said she continued to speak through social media and that she wanted to maintain the relationship even after learning about their age difference.
According to the affidavit, the girl said he would continue to visit by going through her window. She said they had sex three times. She said she didn’t think they needed to stop because “she felt they were being secret enough so they wouldn’t get caught.”
Dumas said he spoke with Delfenthal in Rutland on July 20.
According to Dumas, Delfenthal denied having sex with the girl at first. He later admitted they had sex, but said he thought she was 16 or 17.
The three charges of sexual assault on someone younger than 16 are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and the unlawful trespass charge is punishable by up to 3 years in jail.
