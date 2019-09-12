BENSON — After a fire completely destroyed the beloved 157-year old Benson Village Store in April, the structure had to subsequently be torn down, but the owner of the property said they're not sure whether they're going to rebuild yet.
“Nothing is out of the question but cost of rebuilding is pretty significant,” said Pennsylvania lawyer Robin Marzella-Tillman, who bought the store with her husband, James Tillman, in November of 2017. “We have to see what insurance funds are available for that.”
Marzella-Tillman said her husband moved back to Pennsylvania temporarily and that the couple have hired an accountant to help negotiate with their insurance company.
“Until we know for sure what's going to happen, we're not going to make any final decisions,” Marzella-Tillman said.
The evening of April 29, fire departments from Orwell, West Haven, Fair Haven, Poultney, Castleton and Whitehall, New York, fought the blaze that took five hours to knock down, according to Benson Fire Chief Tom Newmann.
The fire would have trapped Tillman inside had it not been for his neighbors, who woke him and helped him escape through a window on the second floor.
“The neighbors got him out before we got here,” Newmann said that Tuesday after the fire had been contained. “He was all cut up from the glass.”
Newmann said the fire was blowing out the rear windows of the store on both the first and second floor levels facing Lake Road, but the fire looked like it originated in the basement, working its way up the side and rear of the building.
“We’d been sort of watching for hot spots, and then realized we had a lot of fire still working in the basement,” Newmann said. “But the access to the basement, the staircase to the second floor collapsed right down through the basement staircase, so there was no access to that end of the building.”
Newmann said firefighters used chainsaws to cut through into the basement, and that’s when the flare-ups began, so they reached back out to neighboring departments.
The couple bought the store with the hope of revitalizing it and adding ethanol-free gas, philly-cheese steaks, an ice cream window and a whole new menu.
Tillman moved to Benson to start their new enterprise, while Marzella-Tillman remained in Pennsylvania with their family to ease the transition.
The store historically also served as the town post office and grocery, offering everything from prepared foods and sandwiches to beer, wine, coffee and newspapers.
“Our insurance company tells us it was an electric fire,” Marzella-Tillman said in an interview on Thursday.
