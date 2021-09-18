A Benson woman is facing the possibility of more than 16 years in jail after police said she assaulted a female relative who was trying to stop her from using inhalants through “huffing.”
In an affidavit filed in the case, Trooper Joseph Duca, of the Vermont State Police (VSP), said he had to take a can of compressed-air dust remover from the hand of Samantha G. West while trying to speak to her during his investigation because she was “huffing.”
West, 49, of Benson, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
West was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the relative, who told police she was assaulted, and not to possess “dangerous inhalants.”
Duca said in his affidavit he was dispatched to West’s Benson home on Monday around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a family fight.
At the home, Duca spoke with three of West’s relatives, a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a third woman whose age was not given, according to the affidavit. The third woman went to the home, where West and the other women live, to confront West about her “huffing.”
The affidavit said West admitted to “huffing” and said she needed help. The 19-year-old woman said she went to West’s car to remove the inhalant cans inside but said West got angry and wanted the cans returned.
She said she became frightened and ran off.
The third woman told Trooper Eric Jakubowski that West “grabbed her throat with both hands and held on.”
“(The third woman) stated (the 20-year-old) had to remove (West) from grabbing her throat and (West) started to walk away. (The third woman) stated (West) grabbed her hair and hit her head against a door frame a few times. (The third woman) stated (West) punched her in the eye and jaw multiple times,” the affidavit said.
Duca said the third woman filled out a form that documented her alleged strangulation, and he then went to speak to West. He said he found her in her bedroom and she was “clutching a can of Dust Off and actively huffing it.”
Dust Off is a product that can be used to blow compressed air at surfaces to remove dust.
“I observed multiple cans of Dust Off in and around the bed. (West) would not let go of the can I had to take it from her. The can was very cold to the touch indicating that she had been using the can for an extended period of time. I observed a box full of Dust Off cans next to the bed,” Duca wrote in the affidavit.
Duca said West was taken into custody and brought to the VSP barracks in Rutland, where she agreed to answer questions.
He said she told him she had been unhappy with her life and had been “huffing” for about a month after hearing about it on the news. She said she uses about eight cans of Dust Off a day, according to the affidavit.
Duca said she told him an argument started after her relatives confronted her. She said there had been some pushing but denied hitting or strangling anyone.
West told Duca she didn’t have her phone or money and she would have nowhere to go if she wasn’t allowed to return home.
If convicted of the felony count of domestic assault, West could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail. The misdemeanor count of domestic assault is punishable by up to 18 months in prison.
