Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell will be at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday to talk about challenges firefighters and emergency medical services are facing.
The event is at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed at facebook.com/senatorsanders online.
Panelists will include: Chris Dube, president of the Professional Firefighters of Vermont, who is also captain of the Hartford Fire Department, Sean Galvin, chief of Fair Haven Rescue, Jason Larrabee, chief of Walden Fire and Rescue, Brett LaRose, chief of the Bristol Fire Department, Danielle Morse, Miss Vermont and a volunteer firefighter with the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department, and Mariah Whitcomb, deputy chief of the Thetford Fire Department.
“At the end of the day, when you dial 911, you want to make sure that someone is at the end of the line so you can get the service you need as quickly as possible,” Sanders stated in a news release. “Here in Vermont, and all over rural America, fire departments and EMS agencies are struggling to attract and keep the members they need to provide lifesaving services. Our first responders are under an enormous amount of pressure and are regularly putting their lives on the line to protect our communities. We have got to figure out a way to get them the support they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.