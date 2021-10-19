A Bethel man, accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old in West Rutland in July, was ordered held without bail on Friday in Windham County.
Pedro Rivera-Garcia, 32, of Bethel, pleaded not guilty in criminal court in Brattleboro to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Rivera-Garcia was held in prison based on an accusation that he had violated the conditions of his probation from a conviction for domestic assault from Windsor County.
He denied the parole violation on Friday.
During the arraignment, Rivera-Garcia’s attorney said his client was homeless but had a mailing address in Bethel and works two jobs.
Although the arraignment for the case was in Windham County, the case will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
If Rivera-Garcia is convicted of the charge, he would face a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Detective Ambrosia Houle, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, who is assigned to the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations.
Houle said she learned on Sept. 7 about a report made to law enforcement by a 5-year-old girl who said Rivera-Garcia had touched her on Sept. 4.
Houle said she interviewed the girl on Sept. 7 at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center. The girl stated there had been relatives in the West Rutland home where Rivera-Garcia allegedly touched her, but stated one relative had gone out; another relative was in another part of the home.
According to the affidavit, the alleged incident became known because the girl talked to an older relative and said Rivera-Garcia told her that he had two jobs and one of them was massaging kids. The older relative told police that when she questioned the girl about what she meant, the girl became upset and started to cry.
The older relative said she made a record of her conversation with the girl and the girl’s story never changed.
According to the affidavit, the older relative confronted Rivera-Garcia and he denied touching the girl.
Houle said Rivera-Garcia was interviewed on Oct. 14.
He told police he never touched the girl and that he was never alone with her. He denied watching a movie with the girl, and said he never told the girl he knew how to give massages to kids. The affidavit states he later told police he watched a movie with the girl.
While Rivera-Garcia was held in jail because of the allegation that he had violated his probation, he was also ordered not to have contact with the girl and her family, and he was ordered not to have contact with minors.
