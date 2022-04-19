POULTNEY — The Bhakta family is offering up $50,000 in scholarships to the newly formed Green Mountain Community School at the former Green Mountain College campus.
The school’s co-founder, Danhee Bhakta, said Monday that the Bhakta Family Trust also will match $25,000 in local donations, so there could potentially be $100,000 in scholarships available for the 2022-23 school year.
The school opened last year and was aiming for a student population of around 15 or so.
“This is essentially a project-based learning school, and you can’t really have more than 12 to 15 students per classroom to be able to run the kind of program that you want because it requires an incredible amount of planning and preparation on the teacher’s part, as well as during classroom instruction,” said Bhakta.
She co-founded the school with April Wolk, who was part of the elementary program at the Roots and Wings Academy in West Haven.
“As a mom of four, I wanted to build a school that doesn’t just focus on the academics, but on the development of a whole child,” stated Bhakta in an email on Tuesday. “Teaching character is an embedded practice and way of life that permeates all aspects of the GMCS experience. Our teachers at GMCS, beyond delivering knowledge and adhering to academic standards to strive for academic achievement, work hard at defining our values and instilling a sense of goodness in our students. In my opinion, this is the more important work of a school and takes time.”
Tuition at Green Mountain Community School is $11,500 per year, according to Bhakta, the same as it was in its first year.
“I think, generally, we’re going to try to accommodate every kid that we can who wants to get involved,” said Leo Gibson, one of the school’s trustees who also serves as general counsel for the Bhakta Family Trust. “It’s not necessarily all going to be full rides. If there’s some families that need partial help and have the ability to fund part of the education, we like to see that, too, just in terms of parental investment and involvement in the kid’s education.”
Bhakta said her family had been offering some scholarships from the beginning, but this represents a marked increase. Families can apply for the scholarship when they apply to the school which can be done by visiting greenmountaincommunityschool.org or emailing info@greenmountaincommunityschool.org
“I think for year one it’s really incredible to see what we were able to provide in terms of educational experiences and it’s kind of surreal to see what you can do in a small community when you bring together motivated learners, engaged parents, and truly dedicated teachers,” said Bhakta. “And I’m really looking forward to being able to make this available to more families and students, especially for parents I know that are out there that are looking for something beyond just the academic and to bring a hands-on approach to learning in a really community driven environment.”
Dunton Hall is where the school is based, but it has access to the sprawling former GMC campus, purchased by Danhee Bhakta’s husband, Raj Bhakta, at auction in 2020. The college itself closed in 2019.
