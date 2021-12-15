POULTNEY — The owner of the former Green Mountain College campus says he wants to put a hotel, restaurant and a beverage studies program there soon.
Raj Bhakta gave the Select Board an update on his plans for the campus at a meeting on Monday, according to Board Chair Jeff King.
“He’s looking to renovate a couple of the big halls,” said King. “He would like a nice hotel, a very nice restaurant to go along with the hotel and another restaurant. … He’s also looking to hopefully build a brewery and a distillery and teach classes on how to grow hops, how to grow grains; how to actually make spirits.”
He said that Bhakta told the board he wants the community to be involved with the campus in a number of ways, including being on and enjoying the property.
“He’s looking at some good stuff to be quite honest with you,” said King. “It’s a lot of investment, a lot of time, but he wants to get going on it, and I think it’s going to be fantastic for the town.”
Green Mountain College closed in 2019 during a period when Vermont saw many of its smaller, independent campuses shut down, including College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Southern Vermont College in Bennington, and Marlboro College in Marlboro.
Bhakta bought the former GMC campus at auction in fall 2020 for $5 million.
Monday was also when Bhakta announced a new effort to generate funds for the campus’ redevelopment, the Bhakta Spirits Stockholder Club.
“Our ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Green Mountain College are advancing rapidly, in no small part due to the interest and engagement of the Bhakta Spirits Stockholder Club,” Bhakta stated in an email on Tuesday. “Stockholders have acquired collections of our rare, aged Armagnac brandy not just as appreciating assets, but because they know that their investment will spark a revitalization of the town, college and state. Standing together with the community, we look forward to a revival of Vermont — bringing new jobs, new opportunities and new capital to the local economy. We’ve never been more optimistic about what the future holds.”
Bhakta is the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey, which launched in 2010. Vintage bottles of the brand will be sold to spur development at the campus, said Andrew Lohse, a representative for Bhakta.
“It began with collectors that knew Raj from WhistlePig and had bought these rare bottles of whiskey and saw that they had skyrocketed in value,” said Lohse. “There’s a really booming niche market, so we put together this idea of stockholders, so instead of raising capital or selling equity in the company, bringing other people in, people buy a collection of the Bhakta brandy for anywhere from $30,000 to $1 million and then they can receive their collection or it can be held on the college campus so they don’t even have to take the delivery of the product.”
Lohse said part of the plan for the campus is to house a beverage research program. Distilled spirits are a trillion-dollar industry and there are few such research operations, he said.
