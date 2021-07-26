PITTSFORD — Last year was a rough one for live music but with pandemic restrictions lifted, fans of big bands should get ready for Aug. 7.
That’s when EnerJazz, a 17-member big band based in Rutland County will play the Pittsford Congregational Church starting at 6 p.m.
While the band formed in 2008, it specialized in playing tunes from the ’30s and ’40s. Think Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller. It also plays more contemporary songs in the vein of Maynard Ferguson, Gordon Goodwin and jazz. EnerJazz Business Manager Harry Drum, who plays first-tenor saxophone as well, said the band also plays a version of the American national anthem that gives people goosebumps.
“We don’t play for ourselves, we play to the crowd, and not all bands do that,” said Drum. “Some bands play good music but not specifically for the audience, be it the age, location or time of year.”
The 17-member band is made up primarily of folks from Rutland County, but a few members are from over the border in New York, some are from Vergennes. About a fourth of them are teachers, said Drum. Others, like himself, are retired folks who just like to play all the time. There are a few other big bands in Vermont, he said. What people will see with EnerJazz is their dedication.
“I think it’s the history we’ve had playing together, rehearsing together, having excellent musicians that are dedicated to playing,” he said. “Some of our charts are refined to bring out better music.”
Rehearsing with a 17-member band during the pandemic wasn’t possible, by and large, said Drum. The band had been using a high school to practice, then in September when COVID-19 restrictions relaxed slightly it was able to get some play time in-person. The music director was able to arrange everyone in such a way to keep the big band sound without spreading the coronavirus, for the most part the band talked through Zoom and kept their skills fresh on their own.
Drum said EnerJazz began doing gigs again in May and has been as busy as ever since then. They played in Fair Haven on Sunday, a rain-date, one that almost rained out again.
People are eager to play, and hear, live music again, he said.
Deacon Nicha McCuin, of the Pittsford Congregational Church, said the church, like many organizations, wasn’t able to do much under the pandemic restrictions.
McCuin said she’d heard of EnerJazz and liked them. She also knew they hadn’t played at all during the pandemic and figured they’d be a great band to have if COVID-19 restrictions allowed for it during the summer.
She said the church has been looking forward to hosting potluck dinners, community luncheons, and weddings, things it did regularly before the pandemic.
Visit the band’s website at enerjazz.net for more information.
