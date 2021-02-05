To help support a local theater through the pandemic, a solar company is offering a $20,000 array — or a $10,000 cash prize — to the winner of a raffle.
Eric Mallette, executive director at the Paramount Theatre, said Friday that Philip and Marlene Allen, owners of Same Sun Solar, have been big supporters of the theater since they came to Rutland City.
“We live in a wonderful area — the Paramount Theatre has succeeded; it came back in the year 2000 because of the community and it’s going to be here in the year 2021 because of the community,” Mallette said.
The raffle has been open since November, he said, but this week he was picking up yard signs to help promote it. Each ticket is $100, with five for $399. Second and third place winners get $1,000 each. A few early-bird prizes of $500 were awarded in December. The drawing for the grand prize is on March 21. Go to ParamountVT.org to buy tickets online.
The pandemic has been a serious problem for any business or institution that relies on in-person interactions, such as restaurants and indoor entertainment venues. Mallette said the Paramount has had to furlough much of its staff, but the level of community support it has received means it will open after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
“It is the tremendous outpouring of support and faith in our mission that has buoyed us and will allow us to survive and be here on the other side,” he said.
Mallette said Same Sun Solar does good work; he has one of its arrays at his house and the Paramount has a Same Sun array on its roof.
Philip Allen said Friday that for the past several years his company has helped support the Paramount through the Festival of Trees event. Typically, an auction is involved. One year, Mark Alderman, of Alderman’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, put up a Chevrolet Bolt that was able to raise $32,500 for the theater.
“We think the Paramount is the most important thing in our community, and we’ve had a long history of supporting it, but this year, of course, there could be no Festival of Trees and Eric Mallette, the executive director of the Paramount, came up with this idea of a raffle and we just thought, ‘How can we get the biggest bang for the buck?” he said.
There are only 833 tickets available, one for each seat in the Paramount. Allen said it’s a reminder of what would be lost in Rutland without the theater.
He said when he moved here in 2003, the Paramount wasn’t widely known, having only recently returned, but he and his family found out about it, and it’s played a big role in their lives since. Allen said his children got a lot out of the Rutland Youth Theatre, and Same Sun Solar celebrated its first anniversary by sponsoring Arlo Guthrie, who himself was honoring the 100th year since his father Woody Guthrie’s birth.
“The day will come when we can go back to the Paramount, but until then we have to make sure it stays there,” said Allen.
He said the specifics of the solar array he’s offering would depend somewhat on where and how it was installed, but generally speaking it would be a 6-kilowatt array that would save someone approximately $1,200 per year on their electricity bills.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.