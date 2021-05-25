A virtual summit on the future of Vermont featuring 120 speakers and more than 600 attendees will begin today.
The Summit on the Future of Vermont is facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development. VCRD Executive Director Paul Costello said Tuesday that this is almost a statewide version of the community forums the group has organized through the decades where people come together to identify some goals they can work on to make their city or town a better place.
The first day will feature nine panel discussions on topics such as broadband access, anti-racism, climate change, economic disparity, child care, business and workforce development, local democracy and planning.
“We did something like this back in 2009,” said Costello. “We managed a Council on the Future of Vermont that had people like Chris Graff and Richard Mallary, it was a great lineup of people. We held an in-person event at Dudley Davis hall at UVM, but for a virtual conference it’s pretty impressive, and very complicated to produce as a result.”
He said there had been another statewide forum like this even before then, during the 1980s.
“Back then, we interviewed thousands of people, we went to mobile home parks, we went to jail and we went to Greater Burlington Industrial Corp. and listened to all kinds of voices and added up vision and values and goals for the future of Vermont,” he said.
The current list of topics was drawn partly from the work VCRD did with Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID-19 recovery task force, which tapped local leaders from several sectors to meet and look at how to help the state get back on its feet from the pandemic.
Costello said the majority of folks having these recovery discussions don’t simply want to put Vermont back where it was prior to the pandemic, but to get it on even better footing for the future, to tackle issues that have been with the state for decades.
“So this is really a catalytic time for Vermont where we’re looking at major transitions in our energy systems, great opportunities for the future of forest products and agriculture, great opportunities for participating in global economic opportunities through the internet, if we get it right,” he said.
People can attend the summit for free, but a $30 donation is requested. Information can be found at vtrural.org/Summit21 about how to participate. Costello said parts of the presentations will be available online for people to watch later on.
“I think this summit, as the VCRD is so good at doing, is going to really bring a lot of people together at an incredible moment in time,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. She will speak on the panel for Reducing Economic Disparity and Advancing Opportunity.
Minter said she wants to erase economic disparity in the state, which was a problem even before the pandemic.
“One of many things COVID has exposed is that disparity,” she said. “It’s an economic reality that so many people are really on the brink financially.”
Speaking on the panel for Ensuring Quality, Affordable Child Care for All Families, is Aly Richards, chief executive officer of Let’s Grow Kids.
“It’s one of those things where we’re in an important, complex moment in Vermont for a lot of reasons,” she said. “COVID really just blew the smoke away from some really serious issues that we’ve been struggling with for some time, and we see some real important things on the horizon, and this process has really led to thousands of Vermonters lending their voice, and I think what’s interesting is, you see unprecedented levels of support and agreement for some things we all know we need in Vermont.”
What to do about those needs will hopefully come out of this summit, she said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
