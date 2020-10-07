PROCTOR — Concerned over the town budget, the Select Board has opted not to kick in $2,000 needed for a study that would explore a bicycle trail connecting Proctor, West Rutland, Pittsford and potentially Rutland Town.
Devon Neary, transportation planner with the Rutland County Regional Planning Commission, said Wednesday that earlier this year, former Proctor Town Manager Stan Wilbur arranged a meeting with the town managers of West Rutland and Pittsford, as well as Neary, to talk about having a scoping study done for a bike trail connecting the downtown areas of the three municipalities.
The group expressed interest in applying to the Agency of Transportation for a scoping study grant. The grant would have been for about $30,000 and needed a 20% match, meaning each town involved would have had to contribute $2,000.
Neary said the select boards in West Rutland and Pittsford had meetings in September during which they voted to go in on the match. Pittsford had questions about the path’s feasibility and safety, which Neary said he addressed. He was working on the application when he heard the Proctor Select Board, during its Sept. 28 meeting, opted to not support the scoping study at this time.
Town Manager Greg Maggard told the board at that meeting he’s met with the other town managers about it. He said it was determined that Rutland Town should be approached about the scoping study as well, as many ideas for the final route end or pass through it.
Neary said Wednesday Rutland Town hasn’t officially been included yet, but he plans to reach out to the Select Board there in the future.
“I, personally, cannot, under any circumstances, see where we’re going to get $2,000 worth of benefit. It’s just my two cents,” said Selectman Ben Curtis at the Sept. 28 meeting.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said she doesn’t support spending the $2,000 at this time. It doesn’t sound like much, she said, but given how last year’s budget drafting went, and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic will be a further drain on the town’s finances, she said she can’t see it happening.
“I think we’re missing a great opportunity if we don’t go with this,” said Selectman Tom Hogan. “The Carriage Trail has brought people into town, it’s used a lot, and if we can continue on with Pittsford, West Rutland and Rutland Town … if we could get on the bandwagon, I think it could help Proctor in the long run.”
Selectwoman Carey Covey said she was torn but, ultimately, did not wish to spend the funds. Selectman Bruce Baccei said he didn’t feel the project would be workable without Rutland Town’s involvement.
The board didn’t appear to take a formal vote, but by consensus agreed not to support the scoping study.
Neary said Wednesday that while the scoping study grant could still be applied for, he’s opted to wait until he can get Proctor and Rutland Town involved. The latter, he said, is in the center of the proposed network, and its involvement is key.
The scoping study would identify several routes for a new bike path, as well as the permitting considerations for building them, he said. It would look at costs, feasibility, and safety. Having one done would also help the towns secure further grant funding for the project.
Neary said a completed trail would serve to attract potential residents interested in biking, as well as open up areas of the towns’ economy to bicycling tourists and the like. Also, it would go well with the paving project in Rutland Town on Route 4, which includes bike lanes.
The deadline for this scoping study grant has passed, he said, but it’s offered regularly through the AOT and will be available again in the spring. He intends to reach out to Rutland Town and refine a pitch to the Proctor board, as he feels the board would support it with more information.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.