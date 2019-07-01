CLARENDON — Part of a bill signed into law last month aims to make it easier for state airports to develop, especially with regards to solar energy and electric charging stations for cars and airplanes.
House Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Newport, vice chair of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, said in an interview Monday he sponsored the section of S.162 that has to do with state-owned airport permitting.
Marcotte said every 10 years the state updates the “Vermont Airport System Plan,” and is in the process of doing so now. S.162, among many other things, requires state-owned airports have in their plans the adding of electric vehicle charging stations for both cars and aircraft.
Marcotte said there’s only one company in Vermont that he’s aware of that is working on electric aircraft, but that may change as the technology improves and proliferates.
BETA, based in South Burlington, according to its website, says it’s working on building electric aircraft and electric aircraft charging technology.
Marcotte’s bill does a number of other things for state airports as well, namely streamlining the permitting process for new construction and allowing state agencies to waive associated permitting fees. It also calls for solar panels to be added at airports where it’s practical to do so. Marcotte said the vision for this was to put the arrays on rooftops and similar structures.
He said this effort began last session, but other things the Legislature was working on overshadowed it for a time. Marcotte said this was added near the end of the most recent legislative session and passed fairly easily, as it was supported by lawmakers and the Scott administration.
The bill was praised at a Rutland Regional Transportation Council meeting held Thursday at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
Airport Manager Christ Beitzel told the council the law will streamline the permitting processes around the airport.
“It also talked about installing electric charging stations for electrified aircraft, which is the future of aviation,” he said. “It’s going to be more electric vehicles and aircraft moving forward, and this bill helps prepare for that.”
In addition to the statewide system plan, each airport has its own development plan. Beitzel said the local airport has been working on it for several months now.
“As part of the master plan update we’ve had surveyors out on the field surveying all the pavement we’ve created over the last few years,” he told the council.
“They also survey beyond the airport, the area around the airfield, looking for obstructions, trees and vegetation that may have grown up in the protected airspace.”
Many at the council meeting were officials from Rutland County towns. Devon Neary, transportation planner at the Rutland County Regional Planning Commission, said towns can help promote the airport by including links to its website on their town websites. The airport can do the same for towns. He and others feel the airport is a little-known resource for the area and that some coordinated marketing efforts could raise its profile.
