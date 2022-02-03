A bill has been introduced in the House that would establish an animal welfare division within the agency of agriculture, and have the agency issue a report on enhancing and centralizing Vermont’s animal welfare rules.
H.504 “An act relating to the reorganization, enhancement, and enforcement of animal welfare requirements in the State,” was introduced early in the session by House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford.
“It’s a report-back bill,” said Shaw on Wednesday. “And it gives the Agency of Agriculture some guidance on what they should be looking at for animal welfare requirements.”
In its introductory form, the bill would require the Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets, by Jan. 15, 2023, to submit a report to several House and Senate committees addressing the “reorganization, enhancement, and enforcement of animal welfare requirements in the State.”
The report would summarize existing animal welfare requirements in Vermont and list what entities are responsible for their enforcement. It would compare the state’s rules to those of other New England states, especially Maine. The bill also calls for draft legislation to consolidate and enhance Vermont’s animal welfare rules so that they’re consistent with, or are better than, other animal welfare laws in New England. The draft legislation would establish an animal welfare division within the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to oversee and coordinate an animal welfare program. The legislation would define adequate shelter, food and water for all domestic pets and livestock, and it would address the role of law enforcement in animal cruelty issues.
The Agency of Agriculture would also have to study costs associated with the proposed bill.
Shaw, whose district includes the Town of Brandon, where animal welfare issues have been discussed in recent years, said he introduced this bill at the request of constituents, who wanted a much broader, further reaching piece of Legislation.
This is the second year of the biennium, meaning any bill that doesn’t make it into law by the end of the session will have to be reintroduced. Shaw said he spoke to the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry about the bill, but doesn’t know if it will be taken up this session. Shaw said he kept the bill short, hoping that will make it more likely to move forward sooner, but what it calls for, namely the new division, could cost between $750,000 and $1 million, making it a “tough nut to crack.”
Several animal rights groups support the bill, but say much of the reporting and research pieces have already been done.
Joyce Cameron, president and chief executive officer of the Humane Society of Chittenden County, said Thursday that legislation passed five or so years ago called for the state’s animal welfare laws to be studied and recommendations made on improvements.
“And what’s really needed is one discrete department, agency, division, whatever you want to call it, to house everything, all the components of animal welfare,” she said. “Right now, they’re sprinkled all over the place. And so consequently there’s a lack of oversight.”
Cameron sits on the board of directors for the Vermont Humane Federation. She said the group has sent a letter to several Senate and House committees calling for the centralization of animal welfare issues. It echoes the sentiments found in this year’s legislative report from the Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board, which was created by a section of Act 155 in 2016.
“As we have indicated in several of our past reports, animal welfare laws and regulations, the violations of which could lead to instances of cruelty, currently are a patchwork affair that desperately needs centralization,” reads the report. “Some are housed at the municipal level, some at the county level; some at the state level. Some are the purview of law enforcement, some of the judicial system, some of the Agency of Agriculture, and some of the Department of Children and Families.”
The report mentions H.504, saying the advisory board agrees with it in spirit but notes that much of what it calls for has been done, save for the creation of an animal welfare division.
“I’ve got to say, when we delve into these things as we have in the past, you would think it’s a simple operation,” said Shaw. “It ends up usually being very controversial.”
The distinction between pets and livestock is a difficult one, said Shaw, as is jurisdiction when it comes to enforcement. Many would like to see less enforcement done by police and more done by an animal control officer. What each town and community want for themselves varies as well.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
