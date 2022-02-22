A hair care clinic for BIPOC children this week will be about more than helping kids and parents learn about culturally appropriate hair cuts, braiding and styling, according to La’Keiah Batista Sanchez, chair of the health committee for the Rutland chapter of the NAACP.
This weekend’s clinic is already full with 20 children signed up to get styling at no cost to the participants but Batista Sanchez said she’s planning more of the clinics in Rutland and Bennington this year, including one for the Juneteenth holiday. There were four clinics in 2021.
Getting culturally appropriate hair care is important to the good physical and mental health of BIPOC youth, Batista Sanchez said.
“This is part of who we are. Starting at a young age, probably around third or fourth grade, children start to notice that they’re different. They start to notice, ‘Oh, this person gets their hair done’ or ‘This person has these certain clothes on.’ They start getting depressed. It becomes a mental health issue,” she said.
Some of these kids are already dealing with the pressure of being one of few, or in some cases the only, BIPOC student in their school, Batista Sanchez said.
For children in a state like Vermont, where about 94% of the population is white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there can be a challenge to find someone who can cater to their specific hair needs. Even parents can find themselves unable to style their children’s hair, sometimes, Batista Sanchez said, because the right hair-care products can’t be found in the Green Mountain State.
“Having this clinic to show them how to do it or even just to have people to do their children’s hair for them is beneficial. When we did the four clinics last year, the kids felt so good. The happiness on their faces (because) their hair was actually done,” she said. Saturday’s clinic is scheduled to happen at Rutland Regional Medical Center, which is a partner in the event. Batista Sanchez said the people at the Rutland hospital recognize the clinics do more than help kids with their appearance.
“Because of the pandemic, our children have become more and more depressed. Just being able to give them a little pep in their step because, ‘Oh, I got my hair done’ ‘I look good.’ Even if it’s just a temporary thing,” is important she said.
Batista Sanchez said she has a few goals for the clinics. For now, there is an opportunity for kids to get their hair done, but she said she would like to have a “teach and learn” session that would allow parents to do their children’s hair on their own. She added that if the clinics continue to be popular, she’s hoping to attract experienced cosmetologists to the area who would know how to care for hair among BIPOC kids.
Batista Sanchez said she’s already either bringing in more experienced professionals or going to members of the BIPOC community who have recently moved to Vermont to work as volunteers at the clinics.
Other clinics in 2022 will be split between the Rutland Area NAACP service area in the areas of Rutland and Bennington counties. With Saturday’s clinic is already full, Batista Sanchez said she’s considering adding a clinic ahead of the one on Juneteenth.
“It depends on donations. I have to buy the products for the hair because there’s no products here. We have to have the hair supplies shipped in,” she said.
She added she’s also hoping that if the clinics remain popular, Batista Sanchez would like to add events for adult women and adult men.
“We have so many ethnic groups that move here that have no clue where to get their hair done. Being an African American woman, I’ve been here for seven years now and I haven’t been able to have anybody do my hair. I had to learn how to do my own hair because I can’t get anybody to do my hair. When I ask people to try, they’re scared to try. I’m like, ‘If you don’t try, you won’t learn,’” she said.
She said she’s hoping some young people, maybe BIPOC students at Stafford Technical Center, will consider using their skills locally if a teacher who specializes in “ethnic hair,” will provide lessons.
“That way we won’t have this problem,” Batista Sanchez said.
To make a donation to support the clinics, go to tinyurl.com/ywprhxj8 for more information.
Information about future clinics will be posted to social media. The Rutland Area NAACP is on Facebook at facebook.com/naacprutland and Batista Sánchez can be reached by email at lakeiahmg6684@gmail.com or by phone at 417-8345.
