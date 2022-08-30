The third-annual BirdSong festival hopes to fly just a bit higher this year when it opens Friday.
The festival is at 99 Brown Road, the same venue the Harvest Moon Festival has played, according to BirdSong organizer Cameron Gilmour.
The site has a stage, kitchen and other amenities, he said, plus a beautiful stand of white pines.
Gilmour is a Middletown Springs native who graduated from the University of Vermont in 2020 with a degree in music technology. He works in the music industry between here and Burlington.
“The first two years were pretty small,” he said of festival. “It was really just a gathering of musical communities. For the first couple of years, 60% to 80% of the people there were playing, so this year we’re looking to do it bigger and with more publicly.”
The festival opens at 2 p.m. Friday and runs until noon Sunday. A weekend pass is $65. Friday’s fee is $35, while Saturday is $45. There’s free camping on the site, said Gilmour.
He got the idea for the BirdSong festival one day while listening to some birds chirping in an ash tree.
“They were definitely making music,” he said.
The scheduled bands hail from Burlington all the way down to the Boston area, he said. Many are new to the festival.
He’s particularly excited to hear The Discussions, which, according to the band’s website, is a Burlington-based instrumental group that melds “styles of psych, latin jazz, pop, classical, progressive and ambient.”
Gilmour said The Discussions will play late Friday with an ambient set. Typically, he said, festivals will end an evening on the louder side of things, but it would be nice for people to listen to something lighter as they end the night.
Beside The Discussions, attendees will hear Lilly Seabird, Trophy Wife, Roost.World, Paper Lady, Greg Freeman, Clifford, Ben Collins and the Celestial Company, Blueberry Betty, Cam Gilmour Band, Clay Aching, Connor Young Quartet, Curtisboburtis, The Dead Shakers, Jane Doe, Noah Kessey, Rockin’ Worms, Sally, Siamese Bikes, Tiberius, The Vallee, and Vega.
People might also see a number of artists, such as painter Peter Huntoon, Saturday morning yoga with Emma Weatherhogg, an herbal walk with Leslie Silver, and food from Best Moon Catering and Ana’s Empanadas.
Visit bit.ly/birdsong0831 for more information and to purchase tickets.
