There’s a new captain in town.
At the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, the captain is essentially the sheriff’s second in command, sometimes referred to as chief deputy.
After serving six years as a lieutenant, Johnathan “J.J.” Bixby has been promoted to captain. His wife of 14 years, Leanne Bixby, pinned his new badge to his vest Monday at a small ceremony at the sheriff’s department headquarters, where Bixby also was presented with the Supervisor of the Year award by Sheriff David Fox.
“Supervisor of the Year was established to draw attention to a supervisor who excels in their position and is highly regarded by their employees for constant leadership, integrity, understanding, and support,” said Fox.
Bixby has been with the sheriff’s department for about 20 years.
“As you all know, it’s definitely not a one man or one person show,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without everybody’s support. A good leader surrounds himself with outstanding people and we’ve got some of the best here.”
Prior to the sheriff’s department, Bixby was an officer with the Brandon Police Department. Before that, he was a part-time officer for the Town of Ludlow.
According to Bixby, his uncle had been an officer for the Ludlow police, as was his father at one point. His uncle also served in the fire department, so he grew up around emergency services. He decided to pursue a career in law enforcement after going through an explorer program Ludlow had set up.
Bixby also serves in the National Guard. He served combat tours in Iraq between 2004 and 2006, and then again in 2010 and 2011 in Afghanistan.
“The department has been really great about supporting me through those,” he said.
Bixby has served in many roles during his law enforcement career with firearms instruction being part of most of his jobs. He has particularly enjoyed work as a school resource officer.
He served as a school resource officer in the Mill River School District prior to going to Afghanistan. He was then school resource officer in West Rutland School, though his stint there was delayed by Tropical Storm Irene.
“I had a chance to work with kids one-on-one, and they start to see you as not only an officer, but an adult they can trust,” he said. “We have an independent view, we’re not there as a teacher or faculty member. They know you have a job to do but it gives them a whole different insight into police officers and how we work.”
Bixby said he and Fox both were promoted to lieutenant at the same time, and they’ve long seen eye-to-eye on how the department should run.
Fox had been captain under former sheriff Stephen Benard, who stepped down in 2020. Fox was appointed sheriff by Gov. Phil Scott to fill the remainder of Benard’s term, which is up in 2022.
