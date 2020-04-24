LUDLOW — The newly formed Black River Independent School has chosen its first head of school.
The school’s board of trustees announced this week that it has hired Andrew Lapham Fersch to build its program, which hopes to see between 10 and 14 students this fall.
Fersch said Friday he was born in Concord, Massachusetts, and has lived and taught around northern New England his entire life. He was most recently in Portland, Maine, teaching in the public school system.
What made him stand out for this job, according to Sean Williams, chairman of the BRIS board of trustees, was Fersch’s work creating the Penn Program, an alternative learning program.
“That was really a labor of love,” said Fersch. “It was an individual, myself, working to try and realize this vision that I had for education. And when you do that by yourself it’s not particularly sustainable. I also, in that program, had a very strong pay-what-you-can model. I believe in public education, but I know how difficult it is to change large systems.”
He was teaching project-based classes in public school when he heard about the job opening at Black River. He said the school’s ideals are a near perfect match for his own.
“I believe and we believe that authentic, place-based learning isn’t a catchphrase, it’s a way of being in the world,” he said. “So, creating opportunities for ways young people can be meaningful contributors to their communities while also challenging their preconceived notions about the world and their place in it — that’s the aim of any truly excellent education.”
Fersch said he envisions only part of the learning day will be directed by a teacher. The rest will involve students getting outside, learning from people in their community about global issues that have an impact where they live and completing projects.
“That could be anything like interviewing X number of people from town and creating a history of the town through that, it could be there’s a specific issue that the town is facing,” said Fersch. “A town like Ludlow, you obviously have Vail buying the resort and so how does the town then kind of work with a large organization like that to ensure that it still remains independent.”
In 2018, voters in Ludlow opted to back a school merger plan that would close Black River High School. Students would attend surrounding schools, but some wanted a more local option still, and eventually formed Black River Independent School, said Williams.
Right now, the Black River program is funded completely by grants and donations, he said. The plan is to open in the fall, keep raising funds, and hopefully have enough to get public funding from the state.
“Our eventual vision will be to have public funding and be available to more students than we can do philanthropy for, or who can pay themselves,” he said.
The job posting got many applications, he said. Ten of them the search committee found quite interesting, but Fersch was their first choice.
“His philosophy and actual pedagogical experience was by far the most in line with our vision, and his ability to start from scratch and really come up with something from the ground up, there weren’t other candidates with that experience,” said Williams of Fersch. “The head of school is actually going to be inventing the nuts and bolts of this thing, not the board.”
The school will open during a challenging time for Vermont, the country and the planet. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of nearly everyone and created a great deal of uncertainty about the coming months.
Fersch said there will be challenges stemming from the pandemic, but things are flexible and there are opportunities.
“For a lot of people it seems like a daunting time to start a school, but it doesn’t feel like that to me,” he said. “I think in all the harm and all the bad come from the virus, people are also starting to realize that going back to normal isn’t really the right goal. It feels like an opportunity for large, systemic change that’s grounded in these local communities.”
