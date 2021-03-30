PROCTOR — All that stands between the town ice rink becoming the town roller rink this summer is the coronavirus and $6,000.
The Select Board voted unanimously at its March 22 meeting to give rink director Megan Cannucci the go-ahead to find the funds needed to purchase skates and to research whatever else is needed for the roller rink to happen.
“We could do it during the day, we could do it at night, but it’s something I think the town, the community and the kids would really enjoy,” Cannucci told the board.
She said retired science teacher Arlen Bloodworth believes he can get enough roller skates from another rink that recently closed. “He’s done the footwork, he’s found roller skates, ones that are new at $57 a pair,” she said, adding that Bloodworth might be able to get some other items as well.
Cannucci said she wanted the board’s blessing before doing too much more with the project. The $6,000 needed would get about 100 roller skates.
“I’m OK with the idea, the problem I have is the money and where that would come from,” said Board Chairwoman, Carrie Covey. “Because if it’s not in your budget currently, we don’t have any to give you.”
She said there may be some town money available, but it’s expected to be a tight year, financially.
Cannucci said she can explore options for donations, grants and possibly the Mortimer Proctor Trust Fund, an entity that regularly awards grants to local nonprofit projects like these.
Selectman Ben Curtis said there’s usually a small surplus in the budget, part of which could be used for this.
“Anything we can do to increase the use of the rink and the warming hut is aces in my book,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea, and I think it’s something we should absolutely do to give our kids something to do.”
Cannucci said Tuesday what activities happen at the rink this summer will largely depend on the state of the pandemic. For 2020 and this past winter, the rink was limited to Proctor residents. Normally, it’s open to everyone. According to Cannucci, because rink access was limited, it did not receive the same level of donations as it normally does.
“It was perfect on the days we were open,” she said, of the winter season. “We’re used to it being absolutely packed, but with COVID and the regulations we had to enforce with the social distancing inside, it worked out perfectly. And at this point, you don’t want to take any chances.”
She said the rink only had to close once because of a positive COVID test, but contact tracing was done, and there were no more infections.
This would likely be the only roller rink in the area were it to open, she said. While it’s mostly being done with kids in mind, adults seem excited to lace up their roller skates as well.
“I’ve had a lot of adults reach out to me about how excited they are about this, and I think that’s great,” she said. “Anything outside at this point with COVID is a great thing.”
She said donations can be made to the rink by mailing the Proctor Skate Rink, care of the Town of Proctor, 45 Main St., Proctor, VT 05765.
