Fifty years, thousands of students, and no sign of stopping: Stanley Blicharz, former assistant principal and guidance counselor for Rutland Town, Stanley Blicharz was selected as a national Teacher of Excellence by the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association in Burlington last week.
“If the students see me come into the gym or onto the field, they run up to me and say “Mr. B! No speeding tickets and no crashes yet!” They're proud of the fact that they're trying to be safe on the highway, and they keep their bargain with me. ... When I hear that, I know they listen.”
Blicharz's need to teach first rooted on the river banks when he was a young lifeguard and swim instructor on the Clarendon River in high school and as an undergraduate at Castleton. As an undergraduate, he student-taught at Rutland Town School, which gave him his first job teaching fifth grade.
“I had a job before I graduated,” Blicharz said.
But disciplining students as an assistant principal wore on his soul, he said, and after more than a decade he took the advice of a school psychologist and decided to go back to school to get his certifications in guidance counseling.
“I was bringing my work home with me,” Blicharz said of his later years as an assistant principal.
Blicharz took classes at Castleton, College of St Joseph and the University of Vermont while he tapered down his hours as an assistant principal in anticipation of a guidance position opening at Rutland Town School.
“You really got to see what a student was like based on their home situation,” Blicharz said of his new capacity in guidance. “When you have a troubled student, there are (almost surely) things going on at home.”
From the baseball diamond to stage left, Blicharz was involved with almost every program in the school, including raising money and supplies for needy students in countries like India and coaching the Babe Ruth baseball team.
He remembered one particular day when a student's family wasn't able to afford their heating bill, so Blicharz took to his staff.
“Within 15 minutes, we'd have $300 raised,” Blicharz said. “We'd be able to buy 100 gallons of fuel for this family. In the middle of winter. ... We had an incredibly generous faculty.”
As a counselor, Blicharz said he regularly collaborated with faculty at the other schools in Rutland County, including one faculty member at Mill River who inspired him to pursue driver education courses, and in 2000, Blicharz found himself guiding students in school and on the roads.
To do so, Blicharz said his wife pushed him to take a break from the seasonal painting business that he ran whenever school wasn't in session.
Despite the fact that he was short one course that he wasn't able to attend immediately, the Department of Education helped secure his newest endeavor: a position at Burr and Burton Academy, where he began teaching 50 to 60 students per course.
He decided he wanted to improve the program, and started calling parent meetings before the courses, to better involve the community with the future of their students and communities.
“Now, I have 130 applicants for 81 slots,” Blicharz said. “We're teaching their children to be safe life-long drivers ... try to help them understand that they have a huge responsibility to be aware of what they're doing on the highway.”
Blicharz's reputation as a great driving instructor took off, and he subsequently became the director for the driver education course at West Rutland School, and taught winter driving courses at Rutland High School to athletes who couldn't participate during the season.
After 43 years, having just reached his 64th birthday, Blicharz said he realized his young students at Rutland Town School may need someone younger to relate to, so with a heavy heart, he retired from his guidance counselor position in 2012.
But Blicharz said there was no way he was quitting driver's education yet.
“We become close friends,” Blicharz said. “And I have them for such a short time! Six or eight weeks! ... I felt like this was my niche, now. ... I'm having too much fun right now.”
Now 20 years in, Blicharz said he retired from his position as West Rutland's driving school program director last year but still helps out at RHS and directs the Burr and Burton driver's education courses inspiring young road warriors.
“You see a student successful, and it just motivates you to see that more and more,” Blicharz said. “The hardest thing to teach them is to slow down.”
