Because of an air-conditioning problem at the U.S. Army Reserve building on Post Road in Rutland Town, the third annual Pete Giancola Mini Marathon Blood Drive on July 12 has been relocated to the Rutland Elks Club and Franklin Conference Center in Rutland City.
The new locations were needed to help make donors comfortable while they are giving blood after an air-conditioner failed at the Army Reserve site.
Donors who already have appointments will be contacted by a staff member with the American Red Cross to reschedule at one of the new locations. A press release announcing the new location said most donors will be able to keep their original times.
Donors will receive a free Hydro Flask from Come Alive Outside and a $10 gift card from Suburban Propane, while supplies last.
Appointments, which are highly recommended, are still available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. by calling 800-RED-CROSS or through the website at redcrossblood.org online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.