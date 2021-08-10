BRANDON — The mosquito control district is seeking input on several changes to its bylaws, including a new name.
Wayne Rausenberger, one of the town’s two representatives to the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District proposed to the Select Board on Monday a resolution in support of several changes to the district’s bylaws.
Rausenberger said the BLSG distict will discuss the feedback it gets at its Aug. 19 meeting.
“What we’re looking for is feedback from the board, suggestions on what they might want to see in there,” he said.
Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins said the changes appear to range from being clerical in nature to being fairly significant.
The resolution supports changing the BLSG name to Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District.
The BLSG was formed several decades ago partly in response to a mosquito hatch that made national news. The state awards it an annual grant to fund the use of larvicide, a type of mosquito control that uses bacteria to destroy mosquitoes before they reach their adult stage. It splits the grant with the Lemon Fair Insect Control District, which consists of Bridport, Cornwall and Weybridge. The BLSG also used adulticide chemicals, which has been criticized by some environmental groups. Adulticide use is funded by the annual fee the BLSG’s member towns are assessed.
Hopkins noted the third paragraph of the resolution, which says for bylaw amendments to be approved, two-thirds of the BLSG’s member towns would have to approve them.
One of the more significant elements of the resolution is how towns can join or leave the district. If adopted, a town-wide vote would have to be held with a majority of voters being in favor of leaving or joining.
Other changes would see the word “equally” be replaced with “equitably” and “majority” replaced with “two-thirds.” It also swaps “chairman” with “chair,” and “vice chairman” with “vice chair.”
Selectman Tim Guiles asked what the change from equally to equitably was in reference to. Rausenberger said it’s to do with town fees to the district. Some pay more than others depending on varying factors.
Hopkins said the one issue he has is that the resolution refers to an “agreement” document that the board doesn’t appear to have been supplied with. After a brief back and forth between the board and Rausenberger, it was determined the board didn’t have the document the resolution refers to. Hopkins said the board should see that first before it makes any comments.
Since March, the BLSG has been wrangling with how to address a Town Meeting Day vote in Salisbury that saw the town opting not to pay into the organization. Salisbury Select Board Chair Paul Vaczy has said those voting not to fund did so largely because of the BLSG’s use of adulticide. The group has spent several meetings discussing how to proceed and possibly provide larvicide services.
According to the draft minutes of the July 21 BLSG meeting, it voted to rescind a motion made in June that suspended insect control services in Salisbury while the matter of payment was being sorted out. This came after a meeting with state officials. A second motion was passed to provide larvicide services in Salisbury with the expectation that the BLSG would be compensated for expenses not covered by the state grant.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.