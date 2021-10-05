BRANDON — The town’s representative to the mosquito spraying district says it will limit its annual budget increases to 5%, and if it needs more, an explanation will follow.
Wayne Rausenberger is one of Brandon’s representatives to the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG) which also includes Pittsford, and serves Proctor. Throughout the course of this past year, the BLSG has been dealing with a number of issues, but also updating its bylaws, which all of its member towns must approve of before they can be adopted.
It also plans to change its name to the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District, a move Rausenberger said they hope to see completed at the start of 2022.
“Last month we were here to ask if you had any suggestions for changes you’d like to see in the agreement,” said Rausenberger, referring to the bylaws. “Brandon had none. We had one suggestion from one select board; it seems like after 40 some odd years of the district being in existence one town seems to be afraid that we are going to go hog-wild and spend a lot of money and the towns are going to get stuck, so to remedy the situation the board has agreed to limit our year-to-year budget increase to no more than 5%.”
He said that if, for any reason, the BLSG needs a larger increase it would have to be approved by the member towns.
“... and I’m sure that somebody from the board will be in front of you telling you why we’re looking for more money,” he said. “I just want to make sure that is okay with everybody. If you all agree, that’s great. If you don’t, let me know why and I’ll take it back to the board.”
Each year, the BLSG assesses a fee for its member towns. This funds the adulticide program in which adult mosquitoes are killed by a pesticide sprayed from trucks. The BLSG also uses larvicide, a bacterial treatment that kills mosquitoes in their larval stages. For that, the BLSG gets a grant from the state which it splits with the Lemon Fair Insect Control District which serves Weybridge, Cornwall, and Bridport to the north.
One of the issues the BLSG has been wrangling with for much of 2021 is that in March, Salisbury voters placed the BLSG assessment on their Town Meeting Day ballot and voted it down, prompting many long discussions about how the BLSG’s funding sources apply to its programs. The vote did not remove Salisbury from the district.
Town Manager Dave Atherton asked if the town should assume the BLSG’s budget will increase 5% per year.
“No, it could be less, it could be nothing. But it won’t be more than 5%,” said Rausenberger.
Atherton said the town should assume a 5% annual increase.
“The board wants to know what kind of payment schedule each town is going to have, and for all the years I’ve been on the board every town has basically paid after they collect taxes and Brandon has always paid four times a year,” said Rausenberger. “I’m sure you’d probably like to keep that.”
Town Clerk and Treasurer Sue Gage said that whatever schedule the BLSG prefers is fine.
Rausenberger said he believes payments in installments are better, as lump sums tend to make people more eager to spend it.
His final point was regarding the funding of the larvicide and adulticide programs.
“When we budget the money to the town we give the town an assessment, is it safe to assume that you are trusting us to do larvicide work and adulticide work both out of that budget?” he said. “Because there are times when most of the money is spent for adulticide but there are things that larvicide needs to do, to use equipment, that basically falls under the adulticide program. And there seems to be a bone of contention on the board that we need to micromanage this, and I would just like to get a sense from the board whether you think the budget needs to be micromanaged.”
Part of what made separating the adulticide and larvicide programs difficult for the BLSG was that both use the same overhead and the grant for the larvicide requires a match, which can be from in-kind services.
“My personal thought is the board has consistently said the BLSG does important work, that we support it, the assessment has always been justified during budget workshops by BLSG representatives coming to us and speaking about various demands on the BLSG budget, whether its legal that came up one year, those kinds of things,” said Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins, “and I don’t have any desire that Brandon would further dictate how you spend the money you assess through your budget development process.”
Selectman Tracy Wyman agreed.
“I would agree that we don’t want it to be micromanaged but I wouldn’t cut off the possibility that we might, at some point in the future, have an opinion that we might want to express about adulticide and larvicide,” said Selectman Tim Guiles. “I wouldn’t want to take it off the table that we would have an opinion at some point.”
He then added that he does not wish to see the Brandon Select Board micromanage the BLSG.
