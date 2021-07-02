LEICESTER — The cost of the local mosquito control district’s insect control programs are hard to separate from each other, but its members will try to parse them out so that Salisbury, which voted not to fund the group because of its use of pesticides, might continue with some of them.
The Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG) held a special meeting on Thursday during which it decided to form a committee that will determine how much Salisbury will have to pay for a larvicide-only program.
The BLSG has two main sources of funding. Annual payments from its member towns, which include Pittsford and Proctor, and a $140,000 annual grant from the state that it splits evenly with the Lemon Fair Insect Control District — Bridport, Cornwall and Weybridge.
Most towns pay the BLSG through their general fund budgets, but this year Salisbury parsed out the BLSG fee as an appropriation, which was voted down by a wide margin.
At a meeting last week, BLSG voted to suspend all services in the town of Salisbury until it pays its assessment, and to keep talking with its representatives about its role in the district going forward. The March vote only pertained to funding, not the town’s membership in the district.
BLSG has two primary methods to control mosquito populations, adulticide and larvicide. The latter is a bacterial treatment that kills mosquitoes before they develop into adults. The adulticide is a pesticide chemical.
The state grant pays for larvicide, the town fees fund the adulticide program, but it’s more complicated than that.
BLSG member Wayne Rausenberger said BLSG is not only required to match the state grant by 25%, but the town fees also cover the overhead involved in the larvicide program.
“And I see no reason why we’re negotiating from our side,” he said. “My negotiation is, you go back to the Select Board, you say we screwed up, we didn’t tell the townspeople what they were getting into because the people who voted not to pay us voted ‘no’ because they could. It happens with anybody, people don’t approve a budget just because they have the ability to say ‘no.’”
Rausenberger said he would serve on the committee to look at the Salisbury costs, but would do so begrudgingly. Beside him, the committee will consist of BLSG Chair Mike Blaisdell, members Doug Perkins, Jeff Schumann, Jeff Whiting, Paul Vaczy, and district employee Will Mathis.
A few motions were made that were either withdrawn or didn’t receive a second. Blaisdell made a motion to keep treating Salisbury with larvicide and monitor mosquitoes. He believed this would be good for both parties. His motion didn’t receive a second.
Whiting made a motion to keep treating the town and to determine what the fee would be. While this did receive a second, he later withdrew it. Vaczy, who represents Salisbury on BLSG, and who also serves as the town Select Board chair, said nothing could be agreed to without first knowing the cost. He said that given the town’s vote, there’s no money budgeted for BLSG this year. Fund for any related expenses would have to be found in the existing budget.
