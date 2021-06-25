LEICESTER — Come Thursday, Salisbury won’t be receiving any services from the local mosquito district until it pays the $25,411 it was assessed for the 2021-22 fiscal year, but it will remain a voting member.
The Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District voted unanimously on Thursday to halt both larvicide and adulticide services in Salisbury until the assessment is paid. This was following an hour-long executive session where the BLSG board also discussed employee pay rates.
Most towns in the BLSG pay their fees as part of their budgets. This year, Salisbury made its payment a separate article, which was defeated at Town Meeting Day 132 to 92.
The BLSG also provides services for Proctor and Pittsford.
Wayne Rausenberger, who represents Brandon on the BLSG, made the motion to end services. He then allowed an amendment from Goshen’s representative Jeff Whiting to have a committee continue negotiations with the Salisbury representatives.
The BLSG has two primary methods for controlling mosquito populations, adulticide and larvicide. The former is a pesticide typically sprayed from a truck that kills adult mosquitoes, the other is a bacteria that kills them in their larval stage. The state grants the BLSG and its neighbor, the Lemon Fair Insect Control District, $140,000 per year for larvicide only. The sum is split between the two.
Paul Vaczy, one of Salisbury’s representatives to the BLSG, and the chairman of the town Select Board, said Friday the BLSG has to match the state grant by 25%, which is why the group opted to end both services.
He said the BLSG committee that has been working on updating the bylaws will likely be the same people to talk with him and the other Salisbury representative going forward. He said there might be a way to get some larvicide service, but it’s not clear.
Vaczy said the vote in Salisbury was largely over the BLSG’s use of adulticide, a practice which has been criticized by environmental groups and others and has been an issue for some folks in town.
He noted that people were aware that the Vermont Endangered Species Committee has recommended to the Agency of Natural Resources that it require the BLSG to apply for a “take permit,” as it believes the spraying of adulticide may be harming endangered bat populations. No decision on that has been made by the ANR.
“I don’t know where it’s going to go from here,” said Vaczy. “There’s certainly a lot of different opinions from various members on the board and then our Select Board has to put our heads together and figure out what our bottom line would be and then see if it gets there. So at least for the next couple of months it will remove lawyers from that conversation.”
He said the vote in March was strictly with regards to funding the BLSG, not the town’s membership.
