BRANDON — Tim Kingston is the new animal control officer.
The Select Board appointed Kingston as interim animal control officer earlier this year, making his appointment permanent at its March 22 meeting by a unanimous vote.
Town Manager David Atherton said the job was posted in various places while Kingston served as interim animal control officer (ACO).
“No one else has come forward to be the animal control officer, and speaking with Tim last week, he said that he would move forward with becoming our post-interim animal control officer,” said Atherton.
Kingston operates the Brandon Waste Water Treatment Facility as well. The ACO job is a stipend position.
He was appointed earlier this year after the board, in a 3-2 vote, opted to release the former officer, Margaret Kahrs. Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in January that Kahrs was heavily involved with rewriting the town’s animal control ordinance, and while she and the board wanted the relationship to work, they were ultimately too far apart when it came to what her role should be.
Kahrs told the Herald that she was under the impression she had more leeway and was released after being critical of how the town responds to animal-welfare issues.
Kingston told the board on March 22 that as of then, he’d responded to four animal calls. One was loose dogs on Route 73, a situation that ultimately resolved itself when the dog owners moved away. Another was a dog-bite complaint, which he referred to the town health officer. Also, there was another dog issue on Route 73.
His most recent call was to the Forest Brook Development for a found cat.
“A person had found a cat underneath a car, they were highly allergic to cats, so they asked me to come and provide them with a litter box and some food,” he said. “So I went to the local store, grabbed some supplies, and found out they also have a small dog that was not happy having a cat living in the garage.”
He looked after the cat while its image was posted around social media. He then made contact with Brandon resident MeiMei Brown, who connected it with the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford.
Kingston said he has a long history with animals, owning a farm and caring for everything from pets to livestock.
He told the board he’s purchased an animal control pole and is looking into various training opportunities.
He suggested the town look into buying a large animal carrier in case he needs to transport an unruly animal.
Selectman Tim Guiles asked if Kingston has reviewed the animal control ordinance and whether he’s comfortable with his role.
“(Atherton) and I have talked about it. What I understand of the position is it’s primarily for domestic animals, dogs and cats,” Kingston said. “Should there be a need for somebody to get involved with a larger type of animal, obviously we’ve had horses; I’ve been around cows and many other livestock, should somebody need my assistance, my phone is always on.”
He said he’s familiar with the signs for animal abuse and neglect and plans to work with Atherton more on the finer points of his role.
