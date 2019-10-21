PROCTOR — The Select Board has agreed to lower the water bill on the former Vermont Marble Company building at 61 Main St. and may be taking a look at the fees for other commercial properties in town.
Keith Knapp, of the New Vermont Marble Co., the company that purchased 61 Main St. at auction earlier this year, told the board at its Oct. 14 meeting that he and his fellow owners hope to get a certificate of occupancy for the building in December and be able to process some hemp as well as host a two-person catering business.
Paul Carroccio, another owner of New Vermont Marble Co., told the Herald in September that they’re open to ideas, but think using the 30,500-square-foot building for hemp product research would be the best use for it.
“We do have a plan right now, and it covers really two groups of staffing. One is the Vermont Marble Company folks who would be working with the processing of hemp,” said Knapp at the Oct. 14 meeting. “In the beginning, until we have the (certificate of occupancy), all we really have are workers, so we really can’t do anything other than have workers there until December.”
He said people will be in the building come January working on the third and fourth floors.
“We actually don’t need a lot of water. Most of what you do is dry, and even when you clean equipment you’re using some sort of alcohol to get the sticky residue off, we don’t actually use a whole lot of water here,” Knapp said. “The caterer is a small group, it’s really a two-person operation. And when they do work outside they bring in staff, it’s always on those sites.”
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said in an interview on Monday that “EU” stands for “equivalent use.” He asked the board about lowering the number of “EUs” the building is billed for to one, and possibly raising it to two later on. One EU is about what one residential home would use for water and sewer. Commercial properties are assigned a number of EUs based on how much water it’s estimated they use. The Marble Company building was registered with 10 “EUs”. A unanimous vote at the Oct. 14 meeting by the Select Board lowered it to two.
Wilbur told the board then roughly what that would cost the town in terms of lost revenue. On Monday he said the reduction will lead to a $4,200 reduction on the water side, and a $3,680 reduction to waste water revenues. Given the town expects to take in $417,000 in water bill revenue and $354,000 in waste water revenue, the loss is slight.
“We need to look at all of the commercial buildings in town next year,” said Wilbur at the Oct. 14 meeting. “I know the Marble Museum is talking about the same thing as far as the number of units they’re actually using. The one thing I did ask (Knapp) for was a build-out on what’s it going to look like five years from now.”
Knapp said he’s not sure how many people will be in the building over the next five years, or what their water usage will be, only that the goals his company currently has in mind for the place call for more space than people.
