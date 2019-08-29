The Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to place an ad seeking an interim superintendent.
While the board was in executive session, former Castleton University president David Wolk entered the building.
Wolk left the building as the board came out of executive session. Board Chairman Richard Courcelle said he knew why Wolk was there, but declined to comment on the reason.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept Superintendent Adam Taylor’s request for indefinite leave through the end of his contract during Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, according to Commissioner Alison Notte.
“It was the board’s feeling that the request was legitimate and valid, and that was authorized unanimously,” Courcelle said.
Courcelle said the board was surprised to receive the request, and the board intends to continue to pay Taylor through the end of his contract on June 30, 2020. Taylor came to Rutland from Oakland, California, in 2018 to replace the former superintendent, Mary Moran, who retired. Taylor taught school in California for decades.
“We are honoring the terms of his contract,” Courcelle said.
An advertisement for a superintendent to replace Moran published on Nov. 17, 2017, included a proposed salary range of $140,000 to $150,000 for the position.
Courcelle said the board is not yet collecting possible candidates for the position of interim superintendent, but is following the Agency of Education’s prescribed process. He said the board hopes to find, as soon as possible, an interim superintendent who would be paid in his capacity, though Courcelle could not predict how long the search would take.
“I fully expect that this would not be a pro-bono arrangement,” Courcelle said.
Also, the board will conduct a search for a permanent superintendent, as the interim superintendent would be serving temporarily, Courcelle said.
“The (board) believes that an external, independent interim superintendent that can help the board move forward that would not be a candidate for the superintendent position is the best way to proceed,” Courcelle said.
In a special March 5 meeting, the board voted to appoint a three-member committee assisted by legal counsel to develop an improvement plan in renegotiation of Taylor’s employment contract, in addition to any other improvements as the committee found appropriate and acceptable.
“The committee then will report what it has developed to the board of school commissioners prior to March 26,” Commissioner Hurley Cavacas read during the open session portion of the March meeting.
Courcelle appointed commissioners Cavacas, Notte and Joanne Pencak as the three-person team.
“The contract has provisions in it in terms of the reviews and things like that,” Courcelle said in March. “The key point in this is the development of an improvement plan that this group will bring forth to the board ... for his performance.”
Courcelle said attorney William Meub, of Rutland-based Meub, Gallivan and Larson, would assist the board with its report.
The Rutland City School Board met at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 for an executive session regarding the “Ad Hoc Superintendent Review and Development Committee,” according to a public notice.
The meeting was held at the law offices of Meub, Gallivan and Larson, Attorneys PLC at 65 Grove St. instead of at the Longfellow School Administration Building, where commissioners meet for most of their School Board meetings. An executive session was the only agenda item.
