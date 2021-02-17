BRANDON — Those who would sit on the town Select Board were asked how important diversity is to the makeup of the board.
Running for two 1-year seats on the five-member board are Lindsey Berk and Alexandra “Allie” Breyer, incumbent Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins and Michael Markowski. That question, among others, was put to them at a remote forum held Tuesday.
Markowski said it’s a good question, as it’s being talked about around town.
“Diversity is very important, whether it be men versus women on the board, old versus young, there’s a lot of different opinions by a lot of different people, and I think a good, diverse board would suffice … for any problems that may occur or any conflict,” he said.
He noted that there haven’t been any women on the board for several years and its membership has skewed older. At 35, he said, he’d be among the youngest. He suggested his age would lend him another perspective.
“I definitely think representation and diversity is important,” said Berk. “We haven’t had a woman on the Select Board in seven years, and there’s only been four in the last 30. This is a big enough issue to warrant Seven Days writing an article about it. We were contacted by the state newspaper saying we’re one of seven races to watch in Vermont, so this is a big deal,” she said.
She and Breyer have campaigned as a team, making diversity and representation in town government one of their platforms. She clarified that she and Breyer only represent a different gender, age bracket, income bracket and occupation. Berk said race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and physical ability are other types of diversity that need to be more welcomed in the town’s leadership.
“As a town, we lack racial and ethnic diversity… this is not an accident and this not an accident across Vermont, either,” said Breyer. “People have told us that here in Brandon, Black, Indigenous and other people of color have left due to racial harassment and microaggressions,” she said, adding that studies done by the University of Vermont have shown bias in police traffic stops. Also, she and Berk have been told that those in the LGBTQ community, specifically the youth, have faced extreme bullying and feel unsafe.
“I believe there are different kinds of diversity and that the board is lacking in some forms of diversity, absolutely,” said Hopkins. “The board does not have gender diversity, the board does not have racial diversity.”
He said there’s some socioeconomic diversity on the board, along with different life experiences, and its members represent different faiths.
“The message I have taken with me my whole life has been that you don’t make decisions about people based on what they look like,” he said. “I’m sure some of you think that sounds very, very naïve, or it sounds like I’m not trying to answer the question, but that’s really what I believe.”
Hopkins said he’d be happy to vote for a board solely made up of women if he felt they’d do a better job for the town than the other candidates.
“I think that sometimes we let our political affiliations or political preferences become our identity as people and I would hate to do that, I would hate to see that in Brandon,” he said. “I think your political identity is one of the things that makes you who you are, but I hope it’s not what defines who you are, and I hope the fact that I’m a 44-year-old white man with a receding hairline, I hope that doesn’t make me who I am, it’s not who I feel I am.”
