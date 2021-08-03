PROCTOR — The Select Board chair has resigned, citing personal reasons. The board is looking for anyone interested in filling her seat to send a letter of interest by Friday.
The board announced the resignation of Carrie Covey at a special meeting on Monday. Selectman Tom Hogan nominated the former board chair, Judy Frazier, to take the position. Because Selectman Bruce Baccei was absent, the board didn’t have enough votes to formally appoint Frazier, so she’ll serve as interim chair until the regular meeting on Aug. 9 when a vice chair can also be selected.
Those interested in being appointed to the board can send a letter of intent to the Select Board by 4 p.m. Friday. Letters can be sent to manager@proctorvermont.com. The board will consider appointments at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Covey had served on the board for 2½ years, she said on Tuesday. She got on the board by appointment herself and was up for election this March.
She said this was a hard decision for her to make, but her personal life demanded it. She declined to go into detail, but said something has changed in her life that leaves her without enough time for her Select Board duties. She said it’s not a state of affairs she expected to change in a few months, hence this decision.
“I’m still on the Rutland County Solid Waste District, I’m on the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, I’m still staying on those posts,” she said. “I’m staying on the Beaver Pond committee, I just can’t fill those (Select Board) shoes in the manner that I want to right now.”
Towns send representatives to the Rutland County Solid Waste District, and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Often these are town government officials, but they don't have to be.
“I absolutely love small town government, I really do,” Covey said about the reasons she sought a seat on the board to begin with. “I just wanted to be further involved.”
She’d done work for the town of Mount Holly prior to joining the Proctor board and was thus familiar with some aspects of town government.
“I think I brought a good change to the board,” she said. “Some people have been on the board for a while and I think it was a good change, a good viewpoint. I brought a different part of the town into view, I think; a different demographic to the board.”
Her advice to any would-be board member is this: Be prepared for every meeting.
“I think a lot of people misunderstand that it’s commitment,” she said. “Take your time, do your research and ask a lot of questions.”
