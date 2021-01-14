BRANDON — The animal control officer was dismissed by the Select Board earlier this week by a vote of 3-2.
Margaret Kahrs was appointed animal control officer in January 2020, said Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins on Thursday. The board voted to end that appointment after a brief executive session at its regular board meeting Monday.
Hopkins said the position pays a $6,000 annual stipend and the board will advertise for a new officer as soon as it’s able.
Hopkins, along with Selectmen Tracy Wyman and Brian Coolidge voted in favor of dismissing Kahrs while Selectmen Tim Guiles and Doug Bailey voted against doing so.
He said he couldn’t be too specific about what the board discussed during its executive session, which began with just board members who then invited Kahrs to join. The meeting was held remotely, a result of the pandemic. The executive session lasted less than half an hour, Hopkins said.
“There was earnest, earnest effort on Margaret’s part to be successful, and there was also earnest effort on the board’s part to make it successful, and the town manager’s part and the police chief’s part. But we just felt like those efforts were not fruitful,” said Hopkins. “I wouldn’t chalk it up to a specific incident. We did spend a ton of time with public hearings and between checking with (Vermont League of Cities and Towns) and the town attorney, we did spend a ton of time rewriting the animal control ordinance this summer.”
The rewriting of the animal control ordinance, which Kahrs was involved in, was a factor in Kahrs’ dismissal, he said. The end result was a role Kahrs hadn’t envisioned.
“I think the board was looking for a more limited role than what Margaret wanted or felt the position deserved,” he said. “That would be my kind of round guess at it.”
He said Kahrs was directed to be “responsive” but not “invasive,” and “to recognize the limitations of what this town requires and what the community needs.”
The parting wasn’t mutual, he said, but it was close to being so.
“I don’t think she was happy with how we were asking her to do the job,” said Hopkins.
Guiles said he voted “no,” as he believed Kahrs was taking the needed steps toward filling the role.
“We spent a year trying to have this new animal control position develop, and we all, including Margaret and the board and our town manager and the police chief, did our best to have that work, and in the end it wasn’t sufficient. It’s not working the way we have it now,” he said.
Guiles said the new ordinance is fine, but being a successful animal control officer requires forming relationships, which was an issue here.
“The animal control ordinance enables the animal control officer to have authority to do a lot of things, and yet the other piece of authority is developing the relationships to make it all work and in this situation we have now, those relationships have not grown to where Margaret can do the animal control officer job,” he said.
Hopkins and Guiles said no one felt Kahrs’ commitment to animal welfare was in question, and that she had plenty of skills in that arena.
“It’s important to me … that this not come out as being that we are vilifying Margaret in any way, because it’s not true,” said Guiles. “We have respect for Margaret and her skills and that’s important to come through.”
Kahrs said Thursday that the animal control ordinance passed gave her the authority of a humane officer, though as the months progressed it appeared that she and town officials had differing ideas on what the ordinance directs her to do.
According to Kahrs, she responded to a number of animal control incidents in 2020. There were issues between her and police leadership on who she would report to, what she had to document, how she documented it, and what she could and could not do as an animal control officer. Kahrs said, while her interactions with some officers were fine, she felt police weren’t responding properly to things she reported.
Kahrs sent an email to Town Manager David Atherton prior to Monday expressing her frustrations, she said. In it, she was critical of the police and the town’s handling of her job. She said Atherton replied to this email, stating that he wasn’t impressed and that he and others had already spoken to her about the limits of her role. This, she said, precipitated her ouster. Kahrs said she was told by the board that she hadn’t formed the necessary relationships to perform her job and that was the reason she was out.
