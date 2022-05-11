CASTLETON — The developer behind a proposed assisted living facility for seniors has been granted more time to get its permits in order. Meanwhile, some of the project’s neighbors want it abandoned completely.
The Select Board voted Monday to extend the due diligence period on a purchase and sale agreement it has with Hale Resources by 280 days.
Board member Mary Lee Harris recused herself from the discussion and vote.
The project, a 99-unit assisted living facility for seniors, was first proposed in 2018. If built, it will be on a 19-acre parcel on Sand Hill Road near a solar array and bordering a farm. The town was given the parcel a number of years ago by Castleton University for the express purpose of economic development, according to Select Board Chair Jim Leamy on Tuesday. Leamy said the school had the land donated to it from an estate.
The project is currently seeking local permits through the Development Review Board. Once it has those, it will have to file for an Act 250 permit.
“Because of COVID and because of the length of time that it’s taken them, they simply asked for an extension on the due diligence,” said Leamy.
He noted at Monday’s meeting that the town’s attorney reviewed Hale’s request for an extension and recommended the board grant it.
The developer also agreed to waive the part of the agreement that would require the town to return the deposits should Hale not be able to procure permits or financing.
“They’re basically saying now if they don’t get the financing that they’re going to waive the original agreement that they would get their money back,” said Town Manager Mike Jones on Tuesday. “They won’t get the money back.”
Jones said the project has been before the Development Review Board a number of times and has been asked to alter its plans. There have been several public meetings about the project, Jones said, despite claims to the contrary. Jones said the extension of the due diligence period is appropriate because the developer has done nothing to extend the process. The developer also can’t seek state permits without first getting what it needs from the town.
The project will go before the Development Review Board on May 17. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building on Route 30. Remote attendance is available. The warning, with Zoom link, is posted to the town’s website.
A couple of people living on Sand Hill Road spoke Monday about the project. John Gillen asked that the board and Hale abandon the project, saying it will become a “white elephant.” He claimed there’s little demand for senior living facilities.
Hale Resources had asked for this extension at the April 25 Select Board meeting. The board made no decision then, but heard from Gillen, who said the project doesn’t fit with the rest of the neighborhood, and it would be a good idea to start everything over. He also claimed the process hasn’t been transparent.
Wayne Pickett, another Sand Hill Road resident, said the board should also be doing due diligence by examining the original asking price of $125,000. He claimed the process hasn’t been transparent, and the town government has ignored the wishes of Sand Hill Road residents.
