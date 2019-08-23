PITTSFORD — After hearing more about what it can and can’t do with the sidewalk area on Route 7 adjacent to Lothrop Elementary School, the Select Board has opted to scale down the project.
“There’s a lot of Select Board questions about what’s next and how we might adjust the scope if it is the town’s wish to do some economizing and do what we think is a minimal but safe project, but at the same time meeting (Agency of Transportation’s) standards,” said Town Manager John Haverstock, opening a Select Board discussion with Derek Kenison, a project manager with the Agency of Transportation (AOT).
For a few years now the board has been exploring ways to improve safety conditions for pedestrians along Route 7 near Lothrop Elementary School, particularly for children walking to school. The town has been awarded a $100,000 matching grant by the AOT for the project, which initially was estimated to cost $200,000. The board planned to use $50,000 of its own funds to match the grant, and draw another $50,000 from the Burditt Fund, but couldn’t get the required agreement from the school district. The board then decided to scale down the project, but wanted its new plans to match AOT requirements, hence Kenison’s appearance at Wednesday’s board meeting to field questions.
“I know one of the big questions was, the grant came with a specific end and start point, and having looked at it there is a section that could do away with it so it would save us some money,” said Selectwoman Alicia Malay. “Would we have to start the grant process all over again if there were different parameters on the project?”
Kenison said the town can change the length of the area it wants to address so long as it’s within reason.
“Because this is a small-scale project, it’s handled a little bit differently than a normal project,” Kenison said. “Really, the only thing we’re concerned with is if it follows all the guidelines we have to follow.”
Selectman David Mills, who participated in the meeting by telephone, said the primary concern was the safety of school children. He and Malay took some measurements and found the project could be done less expensively if it targeted a certain area.
Selectman Joe Gagnon asked about road striping options.
“I travel around delivering lumber, and somewhere I had seen where they had the right-hand white line and just inside that they had a red line to keep people from getting over where they didn’t belong,” he said. “Just like I have been noticing the town of Woodstock, their crosswalks are painted blue, down in Ludlow the crosswalks are painted red, I’m quite impressed with that paint scheme, it stands out well, did the state get involved with doing that work?”
Kinison said he doesn’t think the AOT had anything to do with what Gagnon was referring to, as the only official color for crosswalks and such is white.
“On Route 7 you have a curb-sidewalk where it’s not really existent in its current state, but where you have that you wouldn’t have enough shoulder length to provide a safe pathway for pedestrians,” he said, “unless you remove the sidewalk entirely, which it being a state road I would discourage that.”
Gagnon wondered why, if it’s a state road, why the state isn’t fixing it. Kenison said he wasn’t sure, only that the state doesn’t address sidewalks unless they’re part of a larger roadwork project.
Haverstock said the state has told the town in the past that it plans to repave that section of Route 7, possibly, in 2028, and didn’t want to perform work it would have to tear up later on. The $100,000 grant was intended as a temporary solution to the safety concerns of the town.
Mills suggested the town look into signage and perhaps electronic options for traffic enforcement, to prevent people from passing on the right and driving on the sidewalk area to do so. There was also talk of asking the local AOT district for materials, as in the past the AOT has had some to spare.
Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to move ahead with a scaled-down version of the project that addresses the sidewalk area from Pleasant Street down to a set of guardrails.
