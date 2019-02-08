WALLINGFORD — The owners of a Australian shepherd mix have been ordered by the Select Board to take a number of precautions after the dog reportedly bit someone.
According to the draft minutes of a Monday Select Board meeting posted to the town’s website, a hearing was held that day over complaints that Oliver, a dog owned by David Castonguay and Lois Castonguay, living on North End Drive, had bitten someone Dec. 24.
Minutes say Fred St. Onge gave written copies of a statement to board members detailing the December incident. St. Onge’s statement referred to a previous bite complaint he’d made several years ago, but didn’t provide a date. According to minutes, St. Onge told the board he sought medical attention for the 2018 bite.
Another person, Jay White, told the board he was bitten by the dog Dec. 2, 2017 while he was at the Castonguay’s residence. According to draft minutes, he said he was bitten on the arm and leg, did not seek medical attention, nor did he report the incident to the town.
According to the draft minutes, David Castonguay told the board Oliver is a rescue dog, and in 2015 he’d had a conversation about his history with Jerry Tift, who was Wallingford’s animal control officer at the time. He said that since relocating to Wallingford from Radford, Virginia, the dog has gone to training and a fence has been installed on the property. Oliver is muzzled when meeting new people, and is kept on a leash when off the property.
David Castonguay, according to the draft minutes, said Oliver was muzzled during the incident a few years ago when St. Onge said he was bitten. Castonguay said there have been two times when Oliver bit someone, once in 2017 involving White, and once in 2018 with St. Onge. Since the last incident, Oliver has had more training and been kept downstairs when new people come to the door.
The current animal control officer, Tori Filskov, told the board she believes the Castonguays have already taken the needed precautions to prevent further problems, according to the draft minutes.
St. Onge, according to minutes, told the board that the fence on the Castonguays’ property doesn’t go all the way around. Selectman Gary Fredette said some of the issue seems to be how the dog behaves when visitors come to the front door and asked if keeping the dog in another room when that happens would help.
The board then closed the hearing after 31 minutes, then held its regular meeting. At 7:46 p.m. the board entered deliberative session and came out at 7:55 p.m. According to the draft minutes, a complete fence must be installed on the property by May 1. Oliver must be kept in another room when people come to the door, a “beware of dog” sign has to be put up on the property within seven days of the order, and Oliver has to be on a leash whenever off the property.
Reached by phone Friday, Lois Castonguay said she hasn’t yet received official notice of the requirements, but from what she knows of them they’re all things that have been done already. She said she felt the entire process was fair.
“We’re responsible people and want to do what’s right,” she said.
Oliver is 13 years old, she said.
St. Onge declined to offer comment Friday.
Attempts to reach White were not successful.
